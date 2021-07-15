Ranking the 5 favourites to win the football gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics' men's football tournament is set to begin on July 22, and the anticipation is high.

The likes of Spain, Brazil, France, Germany and Ivory Coast will compete in the competition, and managers have already announced their squads. Some big names are set to represent their respective nations at the Tokyo Olympics, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch more football.

Brazil won the gold medal in 2016, with Germany finishing as the runner-up. With Japan and Spain announcing strong squads for the Tokyo Olympics, the level of the competition is expected to be high.

We rank the 5 favourites to win the football gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#5 Argentina

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Argentina have named a fairly inexperienced squad for the Tokyo Olympics, with Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma the only over-aged player in the squad.

Having said that, Argentina do not lack quality. They boast of Argentina internationals like CSKA Moscow striker Adolfo Gaich and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, while players like Spartak Moscow midfielder Ezequiel Ponce and Lens left-back Facundo Medina are capable of causing problems.

#SelecciónOlímpica Fernando Batista, entrenador: "Vamos con el sueño de lograr algo importante. Nuestra principal fortaleza es el equipo; lógicamente tenemos grandes jugadores, pero lo más importante es la convicción que genera la unión grupal". pic.twitter.com/Fxvh4BdaIu — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 13, 2021

Fernando Batista's men will be hoping to emulate the class of 2008, when the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Ezequiel Lavezzi won the gold medal.

#4 Japan

Japan v Honduras - U-24 International Friendly

The home nation has named a strong squad for the Tokyo Olympics, and will be keen to make an impact at the tournament.

Sampdoria centre-back Maya Yoshida, Urawa Red Diamonds right-back Hiroki Sakai and Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo are the three over-aged players.

Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, linked heavily with Tottenham Hotspur recently, and PSV Eindhoven forward Ritsu Doan have been included as well.

Tottenham are currently the only English club negotiating to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu. Talks ongoing with Bologna - Atalanta want him too but Spurs are leading the race. 🇯🇵 #THFC



Tomiyasu wants to join Tottenham. Final decision soon. Arsenal are NOT in the race, as of now. #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2021

Japan have some talented young players coming up, with the likes of Tomiyasu, Doan and Takefusa Kubo all highly rated. Hajime Moriyasu's side are a good mixture of youth and experience.

