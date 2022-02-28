Ranking 5 most fouled players in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is filled with some stunning playmakers right now. The creative ability in England's top division is at its highest level and certainly a delight to watch.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne present in the league, the standards for creativity have been too high. Players like them and other dribbles are more often than not subject to fouls on a regular basis.

The Premier League is physically tough

The more a player is expected to create, the more chances that he will be fouled by the opposition. This is not just in the Premier League but a concept or a fact witnessed in almost every other league.

There have been players in England's top-tier league who have been fouled frequently this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at these footballers who have been prone to being fouled the most this campaign.

Note: Minimum 15 appearances

#5 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League

Much was expected from Jack Grealish when he decided to join Manchester City from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window. He became the most expensive English player for £100 million but surprisingly, the move hasn't worked out that well for him.

Grealish has struggled to make it regularly in the starting XI and when given the chance hasn't been able to capitalize on it that well. He has scored twice and has registered two assists in 17 league appearances. Nevertheless, he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jack Grealish was fouled more times than any other player in the first half against Tottenham (4).



New club, same Jack. Jack Grealish was fouled more times than any other player in the first half against Tottenham (4). New club, same Jack. https://t.co/KyM0vX7QO7

One of Grealish's key attributes involves carrying the ball forward with utmost speed and trickery. This has always attracted fouls on a regular basis for the Englishman. This season has been no different as the 26-year-old is fouled 2.3 times per game.

#4 Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Ayew for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew has been a regular figure at Crystal Palace for the past few years. He has struggled with consistency in the league yet has done a decent job with the Eagles.

The Ghanaian forward has so far made 24 appearances this season and has scored once and registered three assists. Using his dribbling and smart movement, Ayew has been a handy player for Patrick Vieira this campaign.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Jordan Ayew vs Watford:



• 17 minutes played

• 6 touches

• 1 foul won

• 1 ground duel won

• 1 key pass

• 1 assist



Fruitful cameo Jordan Ayew vs Watford:• 17 minutes played• 6 touches• 1 foul won• 1 ground duel won• 1 key pass• 1 assistFruitful cameo 🇬🇭 Jordan Ayew vs Watford:• 17 minutes played• 6 touches• 1 foul won• 1 ground duel won• 1 key pass• 1 assistFruitful cameo 🅰️ https://t.co/uvUMgSc1wn

There is, of course, more to come from the Ghanaian, as his contributions in front of goal are vital for the Eagles. Ayew has been fouled 2.4 times per game this season.

#3 Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

The Premier League has some fine Senegalese players right now and Ismaila Sarr is one of them. Using his incredible pace, trickery and goal-scoring abilities, the 24-year-old is an important player for Watford.

Sarr played a vital role in helping the Hornets earn promotion to the Premier League last season. He scored 13 goals and registered four assists in the Championship last campaign. In this impressive spell, the Senegalese drew 116 fouls in the entire season, the second-most in the championship then.

This season too, Sarr has been able to trick defenders into committing fouls. To date, he has been fouled 2.4 times per game.

#2 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Southampton v Brentford - Premier League

In what has been an inconsistent season for Brentford, Ivan Toney has delivered a decent performance for them. The English forward was highly instrumental last season in helping the Bees get promotion to the Premier League.

With 31 goals and 10 assists to his name in the Championship last campaign, Toney had a goal contribution of 0.96 goals per match. He was sharp, clinical and used his pace and trickery to its best effect.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 100 duels won

◉ 57 aerial duels won

◉ 41 final ⅓ entries

◉ 25 penalty area entries

◉ 24 fouls won

◉ 7 through balls

◉ 5 interceptions

◉ 1.95 xA



Some player. Ivan Toney ranks 1st among strikers in the Premier League for the following metrics so far this season:◉ 100 duels won◉ 57 aerial duels won◉ 41 final ⅓ entries◉ 25 penalty area entries◉ 24 fouls won◉ 7 through balls◉ 5 interceptions◉ 1.95 xASome player. Ivan Toney ranks 1st among strikers in the Premier League for the following metrics so far this season:◉ 100 duels won◉ 57 aerial duels won◉ 41 final ⅓ entries◉ 25 penalty area entries◉ 24 fouls won◉ 7 through balls◉ 5 interceptions◉ 1.95 xASome player. 👏 https://t.co/ATwWdjIuAE

The 25-year-old has been fouled 2.4 times per game this season in the 22 matches that he has played. Toney remains a key player for Brentford in their bid to survive relegation.

#1 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha has been one of the most consistent wingers in the Premier League

One of the most consistent wingers in the Premier League over the past few seasons has been Wilfried Zaha. The Crystal Palace forward has been very difficult to contain at times courtesy of his agility, flair and amazing dribbling abilities.

Zaha has been among the goals on a regular basis and has been able to trick the opposition defense more often than not. The Ivorian winger has a history of drawing fouls over the years.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Wilfried Zaha has the 15th-most goal contributions of all Premier League forwards since 2014/15 (81).



He's the only player in the Top 15 who has not played for a side that's finished Top 4 at least once in that span.



Different. Wilfried Zaha has the 15th-most goal contributions of all Premier League forwards since 2014/15 (81).He's the only player in the Top 15 who has not played for a side that's finished Top 4 at least once in that span.Different. https://t.co/jkQDfm9xfg

In the past five years, Zaha has been among the top five most fouled players. He drew the most number of fouls (120) in the 2016-17 season and has already drawn the most number of fouls (85) this campaign. To date, the Crystal Palace winger has been fouled three times per game, the most on any player in the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Aditya Singh