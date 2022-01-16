Ranking 5 goalkeepers with the most saves this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season has been full of action and every league has had its share of dramatic moments. Players across different positions, clubs and leagues and given some brilliant performances so far.

However, with the modern game shifting its focus on goalscorers, goalkeepers are being overlooked despite their heroics.

Goalkeepers are the backbone of any team

Goalkeepers can make a huge difference at times with a glancing save or even a fingertip. Anything that the shot-stopper does to prevent the opponent from scoring a goal is worth just as much as a goal scored.

Some keepers have failed to rescue their team in need. However, some have managed to take their game to the next level to secure crucial points for their side.

On that note, let's take a look at five goalkeepers with the most saves this season (2012-22).

Note: Only Europe's Top 5 leagues are considered for the list

#5 Manuel Riemann (74 saves)

VfL Bochum v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Manuel Riemann has been incredible for newly-promoted VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga this season. The German shot-stopper joined the club in 2015 and formed a vital part of the side that secured promotion to the top-flight this season.

He has played 18 out of 19 games for his Bochum this term and has been sensational in goal. His positional sense and ability to get off the ground quickly has allowed him to save multiple consecutive shots with relative ease. In doing so, Riemann has made a total of 74 saves between the posts, keeping six clean sheets.

This has resulted in the German side keeping the seventh best defense in the league despite being in 11th position in the table.

The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his career. But he could be the reason for Bochum securing a European spot if they perform well until the end of the campaign.

#4 David de Gea (74 saves)

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

David de Gea has rekindled himself as one of the best players in the Premier League this season. The Manchester United goalkeeper has been a vital reason for keeping the club within reach of the top four spot so far.

The Spaniard experienced a dip in form last season and it looked like Dean Henderson would replace him. But the 30-year-old stood his ground and has justified his selection ahead of his English deputy.

His performances against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Everton in particular were eye-catching this season. Although his positioning could use some work, he more than makes up for it with his acrobatic saves and quick reflexes. This has led to him making 74 saves in 20 appearances for the Red Devils.

While he has only managed four clean sheets this season, he has arguably been the best player at the club. If Manchester United manage to secure Champions League football for next season, De Gea is likely to be their player of the campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh