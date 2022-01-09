Ranking the 5 greatest Brazilian players in Premier League history

The English Premier League is home to some of the world's best Brazilian players.

Brazilian football is typically well-known for its flair and style. Brazil has produced some world-class players over the years, such as Ronaldinho, Neymar Jr. and Ronaldo Nazario to name a few.

The Premier League boasts some great Brazilian players as well. Many top Selecao players, playing in the Premier League, were involved in Brazil's Copa America victory in 2019.

On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest Brazilian players in Premier League history.

#5. Alisson Becker - Liverpool

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League

Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 and has been a revelation ever since.

Liverpool had been suffering due to the lack of a good custodian for several years prior to the arrival of Alisson. His signing, along with that of Virgil van Dijk, has been described as the turning point of the club's fortunes.

Alisson has enjoyed great success ever since joining Jurgen Klopp's side. In just over three years, he has already won a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League winner's medal.

His key strengths are his shot-stopping ability and his excellent distribution. Alisson has enabled the side's transformation into one of the best defenses in the world.

Squawka Football @Squawka



And he's staying at Liverpool. Alisson Becker is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with a goal, an assist, a Golden Glove award and a winners' medal.And he's staying at Liverpool. Alisson Becker is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with a goal, an assist, a Golden Glove award and a winners' medal.And he's staying at Liverpool. 🙌 https://t.co/UhylH6hRik

Alisson was a key member of the Brazilian squad when they won the Copa America in 2019 and was also named the tournament's best goalkeeper.

#4. Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Roberto Firmino is well-known for being the playmaker in the Liverpool attack.

Joining from Hoffenhem in 2015, Firmino has developed into one of the club's most important players. Playing in an unorthodox forward role, Firmino can often be seen making defensive contributions as well.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Most players



114 Roberto Firmino

80 Gabriel Jesus

76 PHILIPPE COUTINHO

76 Willian

54 Richarlison Most @premierleague goals & assists byplayers114 Roberto Firmino80 Gabriel Jesus76 PHILIPPE COUTINHO76 Willian54 Richarlison ⚽Most @premierleague goals & assists by 🇧🇷 players114 Roberto Firmino80 Gabriel Jesus76 PHILIPPE COUTINHO76 Willian54 Richarlison https://t.co/AdbpCtXnJ8

Lining up in the middle of the attack, Firmino is at his best when he plays in his wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The trio have developed into one of Europe's deadliest attacking forces.

Firmino has won one Premier League, one UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Liverpool. He also won the Copa America with the national side in 2019.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Roberto Firmino has equalled the record for the fastest player to 10 Champions League goals:



Roberto Firmino (11 apps)

Adriano (11 apps)

Simone Inzaghi (12 apps)

Wissam Ben Yedder (12 apps)

Seydou Doumbia (13 apps)

Didier Drogba (13 apps)

George Weah (13 apps)



Talent. 10 - Roberto Firmino has equalled the record for the fastest player to 10 Champions League goals:Roberto Firmino (11 apps)Adriano (11 apps)Simone Inzaghi (12 apps)Wissam Ben Yedder (12 apps)Seydou Doumbia (13 apps)Didier Drogba (13 apps)George Weah (13 apps)Talent. https://t.co/MqJkZDU8ZX

Robeto Firmino is also the highest scoring Brazilian in Premier League history. Firmino continues to be an integral part of Liverpool's challenge for Europe's top honors.

Edited by Diptanil Roy