Ranking the 5 greatest center attacking midfielders of the Premier League era

The two-decade-long history of the Premier League has well and truly cemented itself as the best league in the world. From solid central defenders like John Terry and Rio Ferdinand to prolific forwards like Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, numerous world-class players have plied their trade in the Premier League.

Premier League hasn't been blessed with a lot of CAMs

Although the league has had many renowned central midfielders, attacking midfield is where the Premier League struggles to provide tons of brilliant players. However, the 2010s brought a change. Nimble-footed creative midfielders were a prerequisite for every top side in the league. On that note, here are the five greatest central attacking midfielders of the Premier League era:

Honorable mention: Juan Mata is a central attacking midfielder (CAM) who ran the show for his side in the attacking third. The Spanish wizard bags an honorable mention for contributing 51 goals and 64 assists during his time at Chelsea and Manchester United.

#5 Bruno Fernandes

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Matches: 62, Goals: 30, Assists: 22, Contributions: 52, C/M Ratio: 0.838

Bruno Fernandes not only keeps Juan Mata on Manchester United’s bench but also ensures that the Spaniard doesn’t make this list. The Portuguese magnifico has taken the league by storm ever since he arrived at Old Trafford in 2020.

GOAL @goal Nobody has more combined goals and assists in the Premier League than Bruno Fernandes since he made his debut 👑 Nobody has more combined goals and assists in the Premier League than Bruno Fernandes since he made his debut 👑 https://t.co/HnDhKtGLIi

Fernandes has provided 52 goals and assists in just 62 matches for the Red Devils. Based on goal contributions per match, Bruno will top this list. However, he lags behind other players when it comes to longevity and legacy. Hence, it is unfair to compare him to the other players solely on the C/M ratio.

Moreover, the former Sporting CP talisman is the only designated penalty taker on this list, which acts as a disadvantage for him in this list. With that being said, Bruno’s stock will only rise if he maintains his performance levels for a few more years.

#4 Mesut Ozil

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Matches: 184, Goals: 33, Assists: 54, Contributions: 87, C/M Ratio: 0.472

Mesut Ozil will always be remembered for his ability to create a chance out of nothing. The creative German midfielder was the assist king at the Santiago Bernabeu before signing for Arsenal for £36 million in 2013.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



analyses Özil's Arsenal career following his departure from the club. 146 - Mesut Özil's total of 146 chances created in 2015-16 is still the most recorded by a player in a single Premier League season since Opta began collection of this metric in 1996. Distinguished. @Orbinho analyses Özil's Arsenal career following his departure from the club. 146 - Mesut Özil's total of 146 chances created in 2015-16 is still the most recorded by a player in a single Premier League season since Opta began collection of this metric in 1996. Distinguished.@Orbinho analyses Özil's Arsenal career following his departure from the club.

Although he was more consistent at Real Madrid, Ozil also had a few stellar seasons with Arsenal. In 2015-16, the then Arsenal number 11 provided 19 assists and almost broke the all-time Premier League assist record.

During his eight-year stay in north London, Ozil was involved in several goals that involved slick build-up play. As his C/M ratio is the lowest among the five players on the list, he doesn’t earn a podium finish among the greatest central attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith