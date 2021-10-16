Ranking the 5 greatest Chelsea managers of the Roman Abramovich era

Chelsea Football Club was taken over by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2003. It's been 18 years since and the London club has seen a lot of success in the process.

Under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have had several managers. The Russian is known to have less tolerance for low rates of success, which is why plenty of managers have got the boot under his ownership.

Chelsea have appointed some world-class managers in the Roman Abramovich era

Some well-known managers like Rafael Benitez, Maurizio Sarri, Luiz Felipe Scolari and others have struggled at Chelsea in the past. They have failed to impress Roman and were inevitably sacked irrespective of that stature.

While that is true, it is also a fact that some managers have done amazingly well at Chelsea under Roman Abramovich's ownership. They have brought success and in a way given a new identity to the club. On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest Chelsea managers to have taken charge at the club in the Roman Abramovich era:

#5 Roberto Di Matteo

Roberto Di Matteo had a successful spell in his nine month as Chelsea's manager

The former Chelsea midfielder divides opinion when it comes to his managerial career with the Blues. Roberto Di Matteo was assistant to then Chelsea manager Andre Vilas-Boas in 2011. As things did not go Vilas-Boas' way, he was sacked in March 2012, with Di Matteo becoming the interim manager.

The Italian had an amazing start to his Chelsea career as within almost two months he helped them win both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. It was the first Champions League trophy in the history of the London club. It came as a surprise to many given Di Matteo's managerial experience but he made the impossible possible.

The following season, Di Matteo was made Chelsea's permanent manager. He started with losses in the FA Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup but had a good start to the Premier League. Over time, his team struggled in the UEFA Champions League and were eliminated in the group stages, which is when he was let go of his role. Many pundits claimed the move was uncalled for given his achievements in the previous season.

However, Chelsea have always been known for being result-oriented and the decision did not surprise many, even though it felt slightly harsh. Di Matteo was the mastermind behind arguably the greatest ever turnaround in the club's history when they won the Champions League in 2012.

Everything about the campaign was magical and it is highly unlikely that Chelsea would experience something that trumps it anytime soon. As such, the former Chelsea player and manager will certainly go down as one of the most affable gaffers at the club.

#4 Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel can achieve big things with Chelsea

The German manager has quite the experience under his belt. Thomas Tuchel has done considerably well with clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Following the sacking of Frank Lampard as Chelsea's manager in January 2021, Tuchel was signed to replace the club legend. He's the first German ever to manage the Blues. With his technical knowledge and impressive tactics, the former PSG manager was able to turnaround the London club's form in every competition. His strategy to use a three-man defense worked wonders.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final after they defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the semifinals. They eventually lost to Leicester City in the final but it was an impressive run. The German manager's major success came in Europe as, against all odds, Chelsea defeated Manchester City to win their second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea also won the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the ongoing season and are looking very strong in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel looks likely to lead Chelsea to further heights, but then again predicting the course of managers at this club would be naive, as history suggests.

