Ranking the 5 greatest Cristiano Ronaldo quotes on Lionel Messi

The era of dominance between the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been the greatest era in the history of football. The two greats have had the world at their feet for well over a decade.

Between the duo, 11 Ballon d'Ors have been shared, and this is a remarkable feat in the award's tradition. Before the emergence of the duo in the late 2000s, only Michel Plantini, Johan Cruyff and Marco Van Basten had managed three Ballon d'Ors each. Lionel Messi has doubled that figure within a decade, and Cristiano Ronaldo is right behind him with five Ballon d'Ors.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️



Out of this world 🚀 Lionel Messi 7th Ballon d'Or pending? ⭐️Out of this world 🚀 https://t.co/yWvi82qn6k

Now that the Ballon d'Or winner is set to be announced within hours, the world is once again looking at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Other players like Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have been thrown into contention, and they deserve it. But the legendary duo remain the most popular choice.

The two stars aren't close friends, and their rivalries have taken football to new heights. That hasn't stopped either player from making remarks about the other. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five greatest quotes by Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi:

#5 You can't compare a Ferrari with a Porsche: Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the debate about who is better between him and Lionel Messi can be tiring. Ronaldo doesn't want to be compared to Messi as he believes that they're inherently different. He said:

"Sometimes (the comparisons with Messi) makes me tired ... for him too because they compare us together all the time. You can't compare a Ferrari and a Porsche, because they have different engines It's the first time and I’m very happy, because it's the most important trophy. It will be hard to match a year as good as this, because the Spanish league is the toughest in the world and competing with Barcelona, as we all know, is very difficult."

#4 I don't care if Messi wins the Ballon d'Or: Cristiano Ronaldo on Lionel Messi

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Lionel Messi took Barcelona to the heights of European domination in 2015, and the Ballon d'Or was undoubtedly his. Barcelona won the treble that season and Messi played a key role for them. Although Messi had stood head over shoulders above every other player, his rival Cristiano Ronaldo didn't see it that way.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. 250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. https://t.co/l7jWdtXp2t

In fact, Ronaldo couldn't care less. He stated:

"I don't care if Messi wins the Ballon d'Or. I know that it is not in my hands whether I win this award or not. It all depends on others. I have always remained the same over the past eight years of my career. I have always played at a very high level. Name me one other player in the history of the game who has done the same."

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh