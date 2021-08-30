Ranking the 5 greatest deadline-day signings in Premier League history

The Premier League has witnessed several high-profile transfers in the last few weeks. With superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all joining English clubs this summer, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say this has been one of the biggest transfer windows in the division in the last decade.

Meanwhile, it doesn't look like Premier League clubs have concluded their business yet. The transfer window shuts tomorrow, but several players are still being linked with moves to the division. With teams moving swiftly as they look to wrap up a few deals in the coming hours, there could be couple of transfers going through on deadline day.

Over the years, there have been some iconic deadline-day transfers in the English top flight over the years. Although spoiled with options, we think the names listed below make up the five greatest last-gasp signings the Premier League has ever witnessed:

#5 Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez to West Ham (August 31, 2006)

West Ham profited tremendously from luring the duo to the Premier League.

West Ham played a huge move by signing Argentine duo Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez from Brazilian club Corinthians on deadline day of the 2006 summer transfer window. They spent €15 million and €18 million, respectively, on the two players.

West Ham signing Carlos Tevez & Javier Mascherano is still one of the most surreal transfers of all time... pic.twitter.com/UuYRK8Xzk3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 12, 2019

Tevez would go on to become a hero at the club, single-handedly saving them from relegation during the 2006-07 season. The striker bagged an amazing seven goals in the last ten games of the campaign to ensure West Ham finished three points above the relegation zone.

West Ham first raised €12 million from loaning the Argentine to Manchester United at the end of the term before selling him permanently to Manchester City for €29 million in the summer of 2009.

Mascherano, meanwhile, didn't have much success at the London Stadium. But his investment yielded profit too, as he left for Liverpool in a €2 million loan deal that was later made permanent for €23 million in July 2008.

#4 Claude Makelele to Chelsea ( August 31, 2003)

The midfielder enjoyed a successful stint in the Premier League.

Claude Makelele was a vital figure in Real Madrid's star-studded lineup in the early 2000s before the Spanish giants made the mistake of selling him to Chelsea for €20 million in the summer of 2003. The Los Blancos faithful frowned at the move back then, but they were proven right as Makelele became a huge success at Stamford Bridge.

ON THIS TRANSFER DAY: In 2003, Chelsea signed Claude Makélélé for £16m from Real Madrid.



Absolute bargain. pic.twitter.com/ddWqn0usSy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 31, 2016

During his five-year stint with the Blues, the defensive midfielder made 217 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and six assists to his name. He won two Premier League titles, two Carling Cups and one FA Cup with the London-based club.

