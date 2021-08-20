Ranking the 5 greatest defenders of all time

Football has come a long way over the last century. It has lost its overtly attacking tendencies, with defenders becoming more prominent. It does not field lop-sided teams anymore. Managers know just how important defenders are and how crucial they are to any title challenge or defense.

This shift in mentality did not occur overnight. Many brilliant managers spent countless sleepless nights trying to figure out how to bring balance in football. They did so without modern-day analytics; they simply used the best defenders at their disposal and allowed them to lead by example.

Today, we will be taking a look at five of those men who paved the road for generations to come. Today, we will take a look at five defenders who did not just play the game but defined the art of defending. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at

Top 5 defenders the game has ever seen

#5 Bobby Moore

Bobby Moore of England challenging for the ball

No discussion of the greatest defenders is complete without mentioning the great Bobby Moore. Born on April 12th 1941, the England international was the definition of leadership and footballing intelligence. In an era where defenders were still looked down upon, Moore made sure he corrected the course of history.

The rockstar enjoyed a 16-year career at West Ham United, captaining the side for more than a decade. He was also the skipper of the England football team that conquered the World in 1966 and won the World Cup. Moore was the architect behind England’s spotless run in the group stage and the successful charge against Eusebio. Pele, who is widely hailed as the best player in history, called Moore the greatest defender he played against. We certainly have no issues taking the Brazilian’s word for it.

#4 Cafu

Group F Brazil v Croatia - World Cup 2006

Brazil has produced some of the finest attacking talents over the years — players who dominated the beautiful game for years. But that does not mean the team has not had an abundance of defensive masterminds. The nation has indeed produced some terrific defenders.

Cafu, who made his national team debut in 1990, took his time to establish himself in the national team. But the right-back’s efforts paid dividends soon enough, as he finished his career with two World Cups and three World Cup final appearances. He made 142 appearances for the yellow and blue — a record that has not been matched by anyone.

The double World Cup winner also excelled at club football, enjoying rewarding spells with AS Roma and AC Milan. He won the league with both teams and lifted the UEFA Champions League with Milan in 2007.

