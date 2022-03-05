Ranking the 5 greatest finishers in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some of the world's best finishers over the years.

The English top flight has been home to some of football's most prolific attackers in the past. Arguably the best league in the world, it comes as no surprise that the world's best players play in England.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have had some phenomenal players within their ranks. The battle for the title has been intense every year, with attackers often sealing the deal for their respective teams.

Let's take a look at the five greatest finishers in Premier League history.

#5. Harry Kane

Harry Kane has emerged as England's best striker in the last five years.

The 28-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and spent his first five years on loan at multiple clubs. He became a regular from the 2014-15 season and the rest is history.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third season (also 2015-16 & 2016-17), becoming only the third player to win the award as many as three times, after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3). Magic. 3 - Harry Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a third season (also 2015-16 & 2016-17), becoming only the third player to win the award as many as three times, after Thierry Henry (4) and Alan Shearer (3). Magic. https://t.co/McsAaFLjQJ

Kane has now evolved into arguably the club's most important player. Displaying lethal finishing and excellent goalscoring output, he is considered by many to be one of the best strikers in the world.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



But he's still missing the main prize Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award.But he's still missing the main prize Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker award.But he's still missing the main prize 🏆 https://t.co/uJJBESoFOC

Kane has won the league's Golden Boot on three different occasions. He also won the prestigious Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Having displayed his class for both club and country, there is no doubt that Kane is one of the best finishers in English football history.

He has netted 174 goals in 269 appearances in the league so far.

#4. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is widely regarded as the Premier League's best-ever striker.

The Englishman has represented Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United during his playing days. He enjoyed great success across his career. He was well-known for the astronomical figures he put up for goals on a regular basis.

Premier League @premierleague



The ultimate centre-forward,



He is the first 2021 Inductee to the If there was a ball and a goal, nothing could stop Alan ShearerThe ultimate centre-forward, @alanshearer scored with pace, power and incredible technique, netting a record 260 Premier League goals in his playing careerHe is the first 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame If there was a ball and a goal, nothing could stop Alan ShearerThe ultimate centre-forward, @alanshearer scored with pace, power and incredible technique, netting a record 260 Premier League goals in his playing careerHe is the first 2021 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame https://t.co/ZcQIvINXa6

Shearer made 138 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 112 league goals and winning the league title. He went on to move to Newcastle United in 1996, where he spent almost a decade.

Despite never winning the league with Newcastle, Shearer continued to put up ridiculous goalscoring numbers season after season. He scored a mammoth 148 league goals in 303 appearances for the club. This took his total to a league record of 260.

Squawka Football @Squawka



❍ 441 games

❍ 260 goals

❍ 64 assists

❍ 3 x Golden Boot

❍ 1 title



Alan Shearer's Premier League career by numbers:❍ 441 games❍ 260 goals❍ 64 assists❍ 3 x Golden Boot❍ 1 title Alan Shearer's Premier League career by numbers:❍ 441 games❍ 260 goals❍ 64 assists❍ 3 x Golden Boot❍ 1 title🙋 https://t.co/wRb3Vx0Fql

Undoubtedly a legend of Newcastle, Blackburn and English football, it will be a long time before someone breaks Shearer's record.

#3. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the greatest-ever striker to have represented Manchester City.

The Argentinian signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to spend a decade with the Manchester outfit. Aguero spearheaded City's challenge throughout what is the club's most successful period in their history.

Premier League @premierleague



Enjoy a happy and healthy retirement Congratulations for a wonderful career, @aguerosergiokun Enjoy a happy and healthy retirement Congratulations for a wonderful career, @aguerosergiokunEnjoy a happy and healthy retirement 💙

Aguero displayed impeccable finishing and an advanced understanding of the game during his time in England. Always in the right place at the right time, Aguero built a reputation for being a poacher and a ruthless goalscorer.

Aguero won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2015 and has also won five league titles with the club. He has 184 league goals to his name and is fourth on the all-time charts.

He then moved to Barcelona last summer before retiring due to a heart condition.

#2. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney will forever be remembered as a legend of English football.

Rooney made his name with Everton at a young age before signing for Manchester United in 2004. He went on to spend 13 long and successful years with the Red Devils before rejoining Everton in 2017.

B/R Football @brfootball



He won 17 trophies and became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.



And he scored THIS against City



(via



An 18-year-old Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United on this day in 2004.He won 17 trophies and became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.And he scored THIS against City(via @ManUtd An 18-year-old Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United on this day in 2004.He won 17 trophies and became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.And he scored THIS against City 🚲👏(via @ManUtd)https://t.co/tyJ5sMchuY

Rooney has been described as one of the most intelligent players in football history. Blessed with impressive versatility, Rooney was capable of playing pretty much anywhere on the field.

Primarily a striker, Rooney paired immense strength and power with his exquisite finishing ability. Rooney is the only player in Premier League history to have scored over 200 goals while also providing over 100 assists.

B/R Football @brfootball



Most expensive teenager when signed in 2004

Debut hat-trick vs. Fenerbahce in the UCL

Only player to score 250 Man Utd goals

Made club captain in 2014

16 trophies incl. 5 PL, 2008 UCL

13 years & 559 games for the club



Legend. Wayne Rooney at Manchester United:Most expensive teenager when signed in 2004Debut hat-trick vs. Fenerbahce in the UCLOnly player to score 250 Man Utd goalsMade club captain in 201416 trophies incl. 5 PL, 2008 UCL13 years & 559 games for the clubLegend. Wayne Rooney at Manchester United:▪️ Most expensive teenager when signed in 2004▪️ Debut hat-trick vs. Fenerbahce in the UCL▪️ Only player to score 250 Man Utd goals▪️ Made club captain in 2014▪️ 16 trophies incl. 5 PL, 2008 UCL▪️ 13 years & 559 games for the clubLegend. https://t.co/Wl0Xn8QoBV

Rooney won five league titles with United and amassed a mammoth 208 goals for the club.

#1. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is arguably the greatest finisher in Premier League history.

The Arsenal legend came to England in 1999 and spent eight years playing in the Premier League. In just eight years, Henry broke several records and went on to achieve unprecedented success.

B/R Football @brfootball



( @Arsenal)



Happy 44th birthday to Thierry Henry. He made the sublime look simple Happy 44th birthday to Thierry Henry. He made the sublime look simple 😎(🎥 @Arsenal)https://t.co/CFJ4PNpXUw

Henry was an integral part of Arsenal's "Invincibles" squad in the 2003-04 squad, where the Gunners went the entire season unbeaten. Henry also became the only player at the time to score over 20 goals in five consecutive seasons.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ 2002/03

◉ 24 goals

◉ 20 assists



He's the only player to score 20+ goals and provided 20+ assists in a PL campaign.



He never won the



twitter.com/i/events/14221… Thierry Henry holds the record for most goals & assists combined in a 38-game Premier League season:◎ 2002/03◉ 24 goals◉ 20 assistsHe's the only player to score 20+ goals and provided 20+ assists in a PL campaign.He never won the #BallondOr Thierry Henry holds the record for most goals & assists combined in a 38-game Premier League season:◎ 2002/03◉ 24 goals◉ 20 assistsHe's the only player to score 20+ goals and provided 20+ assists in a PL campaign.He never won the #BallondOr twitter.com/i/events/14221…

He won four Golden Boots as well, a feat that no other player has managed to better. Henry is Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer with 175 Premier League goals to his name.

Squawka Football @Squawka Thierry Henry's career by numbers:



◉ Most goals for Arsenal

◉ Most goals for France

◉ Most assists for France

◎ 18x trophies

◎ 4x PL Golden Boot

◎ 3x FWA Footballer of the Year

◎ 2x PFA Player of the Year

◎ 2x European Golden Shoe

◎ 1x Invincible



Happy birthday, Titi. Thierry Henry's career by numbers:◉ Most goals for Arsenal◉ Most goals for France◉ Most assists for France◎ 18x trophies◎ 4x PL Golden Boot◎ 3x FWA Footballer of the Year◎ 2x PFA Player of the Year◎ 2x European Golden Shoe◎ 1x InvincibleHappy birthday, Titi. https://t.co/uKEfPwFyWJ

Henry certainly perfected the art of being a striker in England and continues to be an inspiration to many.

