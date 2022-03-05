Ranking the 5 greatest finishers in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some of the world's best finishers over the years.
The English top flight has been home to some of football's most prolific attackers in the past. Arguably the best league in the world, it comes as no surprise that the world's best players play in England.
The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have had some phenomenal players within their ranks. The battle for the title has been intense every year, with attackers often sealing the deal for their respective teams.
Let's take a look at the five greatest finishers in Premier League history.
#5. Harry Kane
Harry Kane has emerged as England's best striker in the last five years.
The 28-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and spent his first five years on loan at multiple clubs. He became a regular from the 2014-15 season and the rest is history.
Kane has now evolved into arguably the club's most important player. Displaying lethal finishing and excellent goalscoring output, he is considered by many to be one of the best strikers in the world.
Kane has won the league's Golden Boot on three different occasions. He also won the prestigious Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Having displayed his class for both club and country, there is no doubt that Kane is one of the best finishers in English football history.
He has netted 174 goals in 269 appearances in the league so far.
#4. Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer is widely regarded as the Premier League's best-ever striker.
The Englishman has represented Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United during his playing days. He enjoyed great success across his career. He was well-known for the astronomical figures he put up for goals on a regular basis.
Shearer made 138 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 112 league goals and winning the league title. He went on to move to Newcastle United in 1996, where he spent almost a decade.
Despite never winning the league with Newcastle, Shearer continued to put up ridiculous goalscoring numbers season after season. He scored a mammoth 148 league goals in 303 appearances for the club. This took his total to a league record of 260.
Undoubtedly a legend of Newcastle, Blackburn and English football, it will be a long time before someone breaks Shearer's record.
#3. Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero is the greatest-ever striker to have represented Manchester City.
The Argentinian signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to spend a decade with the Manchester outfit. Aguero spearheaded City's challenge throughout what is the club's most successful period in their history.
Aguero displayed impeccable finishing and an advanced understanding of the game during his time in England. Always in the right place at the right time, Aguero built a reputation for being a poacher and a ruthless goalscorer.
Aguero won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2015 and has also won five league titles with the club. He has 184 league goals to his name and is fourth on the all-time charts.
He then moved to Barcelona last summer before retiring due to a heart condition.
#2. Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney will forever be remembered as a legend of English football.
Rooney made his name with Everton at a young age before signing for Manchester United in 2004. He went on to spend 13 long and successful years with the Red Devils before rejoining Everton in 2017.
Rooney has been described as one of the most intelligent players in football history. Blessed with impressive versatility, Rooney was capable of playing pretty much anywhere on the field.
Primarily a striker, Rooney paired immense strength and power with his exquisite finishing ability. Rooney is the only player in Premier League history to have scored over 200 goals while also providing over 100 assists.
Rooney won five league titles with United and amassed a mammoth 208 goals for the club.
#1. Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry is arguably the greatest finisher in Premier League history.
The Arsenal legend came to England in 1999 and spent eight years playing in the Premier League. In just eight years, Henry broke several records and went on to achieve unprecedented success.
Henry was an integral part of Arsenal's "Invincibles" squad in the 2003-04 squad, where the Gunners went the entire season unbeaten. Henry also became the only player at the time to score over 20 goals in five consecutive seasons.
He won four Golden Boots as well, a feat that no other player has managed to better. Henry is Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer with 175 Premier League goals to his name.
Henry certainly perfected the art of being a striker in England and continues to be an inspiration to many.