Ranking the 5 greatest left-wingers of the Premier League era

Wingers have become an essential part of Premier League teams today, and their dazzling dribbling and flashy skills on the pitch are something most fans look forward to watching.

Wingers have evolved over the years and do not rely solely on crossing the ball into the box, hoping for the strikers to get on the end of it.

In modern football, their contribution to goals and overall dominance in a match comes with a hefty transfer fee but it is often worth it.

Left wingers have grown in prominence in the Premier League over the years

Teams have become wary of unpredictable, fleet-footed wingers that cut in from the flank and whip out impeccable shots that curl into the top corner.

The Premier League has seen some incredible left-wingers over the years. Some have left their mark on history and in the hearts of their fans. Here we take a look at the top five left-wingers that have played in the Premier League over the years.

#5 Sadio Mane

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Since signing for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, Sadio Mane has been key to Jurgen Klopp’s plans. He has demonstrated his quality with a brilliant display of speed, finishing, and strength over the years.

The Senegal international is right-footed but is also capable of finding the net with his left and making intelligent runs in the box.

📊 STAT: Sadio Mane has not lost any of the 52 home games in the Premier League in which he has scored – a competition record. #awlive [lfc] 📊 STAT: Sadio Mane has not lost any of the 52 home games in the Premier League in which he has scored – a competition record. #awlive [lfc]https://t.co/d406x4lFLX

Although he has had a rough patch in the Premier League, you can never underestimate Mane, who will always be involved in Liverpool's goals. He has won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool and was joint top-scorer in the 2018-19 season.

Mane was also named African Footballer of the Year in 2019. He is an ever-persistent goal threat and has scored 106 goals in 236 appearances for Liverpool since joining the Premier League club. He also has 44 assists to his name so far.

#4 Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur v Los Angeles Galaxy

Gareth Bale has been on the football scene for quite a long time. Although he has had his ups and downs, his raw talent and footballing ability have always been world-class, especially at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Welshman has always been silky with the ball at his feet, even while charging at the opposition's defense. He has scored several spectacular solo goals over the years and is also equipped with deadly long-range shooting.

Bale made his comeback to Spurs last season on a loan deal, and despite not being at his best, he scored 16 goals and registered three assists. In total, Bale scored 72 goals and assisted 61 others for Spurs in all competitions.

26 goals & 15 assists. PFA Young Player & Players Player, GOTM in February & January, and a POTY too. WHAT A SEASON. 🤯😳



🎥 @BabyKeith8 Gareth Bale's 12/13 season man... He was seriously a different animal that year. Truly astounding.26 goals & 15 assists. PFA Young Player & Players Player, GOTM in February & January, and a POTY too. WHAT A SEASON. 🤯😳 Gareth Bale's 12/13 season man... He was seriously a different animal that year. Truly astounding. 26 goals & 15 assists. PFA Young Player & Players Player, GOTM in February & January, and a POTY too. WHAT A SEASON. 🤯😳🎥 @BabyKeith8 https://t.co/yjrutSuW8J

The winger was named the Premier League Player of the Year for the 2012/13 season. He has been a serial winner with Real Madrid, which is in stark contrast to his time in north London. However, Spurs fans will never undervalue his contributions to the club.

