Ranking the 5 greatest Lionel Messi quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken the world by storm since they began their careers in the mid 2000s. Both stars have broken numerous records and won nearly every tournament they've participated in. They have also picked up numerous awards.

Both legends made blockbuster moves during the recent summer transfer window. They left Barcelona and Juventus, with both clubs looking to reduce their wage budgets. Lionel Messi has made the switch to PSG, where he has been tasked with bringing the Champions League trophy to France.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, where it all started for the star when he was still a teenager: The Theater of Dreams.

Now in the twilight of their careers, the duo are looking to win what could be one of their last ever chances at a Ballon d'Or. The duo's rivalry at the awards has now spanned across a decade. The two legends have had the chance to talk about each other at length.

So without further ado, here are five great quotes from Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo:

#5 It's special winning the Ballon d'Or after watching Cristiano Ronaldo win: Lionel Messi

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up successive Ballon d'Ors after two years of domination in the Champions League. After that, Lionel Messi was elated to finally win an award.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Very proud to win the Ballon d’Or for the second time, it means so much to me. I thank my teammates. http://t.co/INcV1VjgDx Very proud to win the Ballon d’Or for the second time, it means so much to me. I thank my teammates. http://t.co/INcV1VjgDx

The Argentine star, who scored 52 goals during the calendar year, noted how glad he was to win after having to watch Ronaldo win it. He said:

"It is a very special moment for me to be back here on this stage, winning again another Ballon d'Or after being there in the audience watching Cristiano win. It's incredible, this is my fifth. It's much more than anything I've dreamed of as a kid. I want to thank everyone who voted for me, and I want to thank my teammates."

#4 I would pass the ball to him: Lionel Messi on Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Although they are both quality goalscorers, Lionel Messi is admittedly the better playmaker. Lionel Messi once noted he would pass the ball to Ronaldo if they had played together. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about the Portuguese maestro back in 2019, he said:

“If we played together, I think I would (have) pass(ed) the ball to him, yes … Real without Ronaldo have lost many goals, but it was obvious it would (have) happened. Not only goals, but Cristiano also brings many other things. If a team loses a player who scored 50 goals per season, it’s noticeable. Real Madrid have great players, but Cristiano scored 50 goals per season."

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh