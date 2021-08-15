Ranking the 5 greatest managers from Brazil

Many great Brazilian managers have graced football. Although football might seem too straightforward, the real charm of this game lies in its complex tactics.

Football management can be said to be more prominent and decisive than any other sport. Managers control almost everything in the team and face the high risk of being fired if the results don't follow.

The world has witnessed famous coaches such as Johan Cruyff, Sir Alex Ferguson and Bill Shankly, some of whom have completely changed the game as we know it today.

Many famous Brazilian managers have graced the game

Brazil is a country that has seen many football triumphs over the years. There have been dozens of managers who have managed national teams and various other clubs across the globe.

On their way to five World Cup titles, there have been several managers whose tenure for the national team as well as elsewhere has impressed everyone. So here we take a look at the five greatest managers who hailed from Brazil:

#5 Vicente Feola

Feola was the first manager to win the World Cup for Brazil

Arguably one of the most famous managers from Brazil, Vicente Feola was in charge of the Brazil national team when the Selecao won their first ever World Cup in 1958.

Feola started his managerial career with Sao Paulo FC where he won two league titles in 1948 and 1949. But it was his time with the Brazilian national team that attracted him to the limelight.

Feola became the manager of Brazil during the 1958 World Cup. He immediately decided to shun the old-fashioned 3-2-3-2 formation and unleashed the 4-2-4 formation. It was an innovative move which redefined Brazilian football.

He was the first to put faith in the 17-year-old Pele and introduce him to the footballing world. His faith was repaid in spades. Pele scored against Wales in the quarter-finals and followed that up with a hat-trick against France in the semi-finals.

He then went on to brag about a brace against host nation Sweden as Brazil won its first World Cup.

Although Feola had a disastrous campaign with Brazil during the 1966 World Cup, getting knocked out in the group stage, he is still fondly admired by many people in Brazil. He died in 1975 at the age of 65 years.

#4 Dunga

Brazil v Ecuador: Group B - Copa America Centenario

Along with being one of the most decorated players in Brazil, Dunga is also one of the best managers to come out of Brazil.

Dunga had a brilliant career with the Brazil national team. He played for almost 11 years for the Selecao and won 4 major trophies including a FIFA World Cup and a Confederations Cup.

© 🇧🇷 Happy 57th birthday to the man who captained Brazil to 1994 #WorldCup glory. Have a great one, Dunga! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WVonTFZ9Tz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 31, 2020

Dunga's managerial career started in 2006 as he took in charge of the Brazilian national team. He managed to win the Copa America and Confederations Cup as a manager during his first stint with the team.

He was reappointed as manager of the first team after Brazil's humiliating defeat in the 2014 World Cup against Germany. He managed the team for 2 years with the objective of sustaining the ship and bringing back the morale of the team. He was relieved of his duties in 2016 after a group stage exit from Copa America

Nevertheless, his contribution to Brazil both as a player and manager will never be forgotten by the Selecao fans around the world.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith