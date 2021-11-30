Ranking the 5 greatest managers who coached Lionel Messi

Once again, it was Lionel Messi who picked up the most coveted award in football, winning the Ballon d'Or 2021 in Paris yesterday. There have been a number of differing opinions on who should have won it and who deserved it more. However, it is hard to deny that Lionel Messi has been an excellent and consistent star this year.

With last night's win came the maestro's seventh Ballon d'Or, an unimaginable feat by any standard. No one else, bar Cristiano Ronaldo (5), has won more than three Ballon d'Ors, which only goes to show how extraordinary Lionel Messi is.

In many ways, however, the Argentine magician has fallen below his own superhuman yardstick. Paris Saint-Germain may now boast a Ballon d'Or winner, but he has done too little in Paris for it to even matter.

Barcelona had little to do with this Ballon d'Or as well, with the club finishing third in La Liga and flunking out of the Champions League. Though he did win the La Liga Golden boot and also the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

His performances for Argentina this year, when La Albiceleste won the Copa America, were key to him winning the award.

A shoutout from that success should go to Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni, who certainly deserves an honorary mention in this post. Messi has struggled to win a major tournament with Argentina through much of his career. It was Lionel Scaloni who led the side to a dramatic win against Brazil. Scaloni is arguably one of the best managers to have coached Messi.

On that note, let's take a look at five other such managers:

#5 Alejandro Sabella | Argentina

It hasn't been a bed of roses for the Argentine magician with the national side. Close calls for trophies and near misses for titles have filled Lionel Messi's legendary career since he started playing for La Albiceleste in 2000s. Although his club form saw Barcelona consistently win notable doubles and trebles, the star couldn't replicate it on the international stage.

However, Alejandro Sabella offered Messi the captaincy at Argentina, driving the star to improve on his leadership. In 2014, scintillating performances under Sabella saw Lionel Messi and Argentina get into their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

They eventually lost to Germany in the final. However, Sabella's achievement of taking la Albiceleste to the brink of World Cup glory must be commended.

#4 Frank Rijkaard | Barcelona

Rijkaard started off at Blaugrana with a difficult debut season as manager in the 2003-04 season. However, he continued in the finest fashion and is credited with starting Barcelona's era of dominance.

While Real Madrid had their Galacticos, Rijkaard had graduates from Barca's famed academy La Masia, as well as quality signings like Ronaldinho. Most notable in the Dutch manager's career was giving Lionel Messi a seat in the first team.

Under Rijkaard's management, Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona sprung quickly and widely. He took La Liga by storm from his debut. Messi and Rijkaard's blistering student-mentor partnership saw the maestro win four trophies. This includes a La Liga and Champions League title.

Aside from the team trophies, Lionel Messi began picking up a flurry of individual awards under Rijkaard. This includes the Don Balon and Golden Boy award.

