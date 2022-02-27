Ranking 5 greatest player debuts in Manchester United history

Manchester United are one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. The Red Devils have won 20 Premier League titles, the best record in the history of the English top-flight. They also have a rich history in Europe, winning three Champions League titles and two Europa League titles.

Manchester United have been blessed with phenomenal talent

Several superstars have donned the United shirt over the years. While some are already legends of the club, others are still on the pathway of finding stardom. Apart from phenomenal academy graduates, United’s transfer business has also been quite commendable.

There have been quite a few memorable player debuts in Manchester United’s history. Making an impact on one's debut is daunting, especially for such a reputed club, and only a select few have been able to do so.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top five Manchester United player debuts:

#5 Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Born and bred in Manchester, Marcus Rashford's footballing journey has been quite magical. The Englishman has shone both on the pitch and off it, and is the epitome of a role model for aspiring footballers. Rashford’s United debut came against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League round of 32 in the 2015-16 season.

Rashford was immediately thrown into a high-pressure scenario as the Red Devils fought to overturn a first-leg deficit. After a subpar first half that ended 1-1, Rashford’s goal in the 63rd minute sparked a terrific comeback. He also went on to score in the 75th minute and United ended up convincing 5-1 winners.

Just three days later, Rashford made his Premier League debut against Arsenal and once again scored a brace in a memorable 3-2 win. Since making his magical debut, Rashford has scored 93 goals for the Red Devils in 294 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old was awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order for the British Empire) for his exceptional service to vulnerable children.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Almost two decades ago, a 17-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo caught the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson whilst playing for Porto against Manchester United. He was signed by United in August at the start of the 2003-04 season and the rest, as they say, is history. His club debut came in the same season against Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Although Ronaldo didn’t score, his 30-minute second-half cameo performances left both fans and rivals impressed. The winger was unstoppable and was a nightmare to defend against. United legend George Best later proclaimed that it was 'undoubtedly the most exciting debut’ he had ever seen.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 18 years after his first Man United debut, Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS against Newcastle! 18 years after his first Man United debut, Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS against Newcastle! 🙌 https://t.co/db8I0Z6Tya

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has since written his name in United’s history books. Ronaldo made his return to Old Trafford at the start of the current 2021-22 season. His second club debut was also incredible as he went on to score United’s first two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

#3 Federico Macheda

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

Although Federico Macheda had a forgettable time for the majority of his career at Manchester United, his debut was quite the opposite. The 2008-09 title race was a hotly contested one. United, Liverpool and Chelsea went toe-to-toe for the title in the final few months of the season.

Every point was crucial and it seemed like the Red Devils had let three important ones slip against Aston Villa in April. With United losing 2-1 heading into the final-third, Sir Alex Ferguson gambled on a 17-year-old Macheda to make a difference.

Macheda found the ball at his feet in extra time and scored with a deft curling finish into the corner. The Italian sent Old Trafford into a frenzy with his late stunner and ensured United got all three points.

The Red Devils moved a point clear of Liverpool in the title race after this game. They eventually won the league with a four-point lead over the Reds.

#2 Paul Scholes

Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

One of Manchester United’s greatest players in the Premier League era, Paul Scholes made his debut against Port Vale in the League Cup in 1994. A product of United’s academy, he initially began his career as a forward, before Sir Alex realized he was better suited to the midfield.

Scholes put his finishing skills to good use in their win over Port Vale, scoring both goals in his side’s 2-1 win. The 19-year-old also went on to score on his Premier League debut against Ipswich just three days later in a 3-2 loss.

The gifted Englishman is one of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has seen. The “Ginger Ninja” went on to win an astonishing 11 league titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups amongst other accolades. Scholes retired in 2013, marking an end to an incredible career.

#1 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United v Stoke City - Premier League

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 from Everton as a bright 18-year-old. He went on to become one of their and world football's greatest ever players.

Rooney was signed for £26 million and was the most expensive teenager at the time. After an impressive Euro campaign in 2004, the world was waiting for Rooney’s debut with United.

Rooney’s debut was delayed due to an unfortunate injury at the Euros. However, the Englishman made sure it was worth the wait with his exceptional performance in the Champions League against Fenerbache. Rooney bagged a hat-trick and an assist in United’s emphatic 6-2 win.

Old Trafford witnessed the start of an extraordinary career as Rooney went on to score 253 goals for Man United. United’s record goalscorer also won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, four League Cups, and one FA Cup with the Red Devils.

Edited by Aditya Singh