Ranking the 5 greatest player rivalries in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some of the best players in the world showcase their skills on the biggest stage. Since the league's rebranding in the 1992-93 season, the Premier League has become more of a global spectacle. That has attracted a lot of quality managers to top sides, and with them, top quality players as well.

Since then, teams like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have been mainstays in the top half of the table. The fierce competition for the Premier League title has forged some intense individual rivalries. The league has seen rival players, managers, coaching staff and sometimes even fans have a go at each other in tense moments.

Some of that turned into career-long battles in terms of performances and statistics, and who won more silverware. Meanwhile, there were players whose rivalry had an unsavoury element to it. These players gave their all to their team, managers and the badge they represented.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five greatest player rivalries in Premier League history:

#5 Petr Cech (Chelsea) vs Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

Petr Cech and Edwin van der Sar were arguably two of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history.

Two of the greatest goalkeepers of their generation, Edwin van der Sar and Petr Cech, enjoyed several successful years in the Premier League. They were always in direct competition for goalkeeping records and awards. Both shot-stoppers were brought in to boost their respective teams' title credentials, and they did just that.

Between the two, they won eight Premier League titles, with four apiece. They both also won one UEFA Champions League title each. Van der Sar managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester United in 2008, while Cech only has a runners-up medal in the competition with Chelsea in 2012.

The Czech, though, won five FA Cups during his spells at Chelsea and Arsenal, while the Dutchman did not win any. Cech also won one UEFA Europa League title with Chelsea in 2013.

Cech holds the Premier League record for most clean sheets in a single season, with 24. Meanwhile, Edwin van der Sar holds the Premier League record for the most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal, shutting up shop for 1311 minutes. The defenders in front of the pair played a big part in that too.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Edwin Van der Sar holds the Premier League record for most minutes without conceding (1,311)



How do you pick one?! 😩 William Hill @WilliamHill 𝐂̌𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐱 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐱 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐨

▪️ 72% win rate

▪️ 54% clean sheet percentage

▪️ 0.67 goals conceded per game



𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐜́ 𝐱 𝐕𝐃𝐒 𝐱 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝

▪️ 68% win rate

▪️ 51% clean sheet percentage

▪️ 0.72 goals conceded per game



Settle a debate... 𝐂̌𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐱 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐱 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐡𝐨▪️ 72% win rate▪️ 54% clean sheet percentage▪️ 0.67 goals conceded per game𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐜́ 𝐱 𝐕𝐃𝐒 𝐱 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝▪️ 68% win rate▪️ 51% clean sheet percentage▪️ 0.72 goals conceded per gameSettle a debate... ◉ Petr Cech holds the Premier League record for most clean sheets in a single season (24)◉ Edwin Van der Sar holds the Premier League record for most minutes without conceding (1,311)How do you pick one?! 😩 twitter.com/WilliamHill/st… ◉ Petr Cech holds the Premier League record for most clean sheets in a single season (24)◉ Edwin Van der Sar holds the Premier League record for most minutes without conceding (1,311)How do you pick one?! 😩 twitter.com/WilliamHill/st…

Petr Cech went on to make 443 appearances in the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal, keeping 202 clean sheets. Edwin van der Sar, meanwhile, made 313 appearances for Fulham and Manchester United in the Premier League, keeping 132 clean sheets. Two of the greatest custodians the league has been fortunate to witness!

#4 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) vs Patrice Evra (Manchester United)

Luis Suarez and Patrice Evra had a 'rivalry' that stemmed from an on-pitch incident during a match.

Luis Suarez was one of the most exciting clutch and clinical strikers to set foot on English soil. The Uruguayan scored 69 goals and assisted an additional 51 in 110 Premier League games during his stint with Liverpool.

However, he had a nasty streak, and was infamous for using dirty methods of intimidation or distraction on the pitch. One such incident occurred with Manchester United's French left-back Patrice Evra.

Suarez allegedly used a racist term to address Evra while the two engaged in a heated conversation following an on-pitch incident. Suarez was found guilty and was handed an eight-match ban in 2011.

Patrice Evra, meanwhile, had different ways of dealing in the aftermath of the incident. He celebrated right in front of Suarez as they walked towards the tunnel at the Stretford End of Old Trafford. His excuse was that he was just walking towards his fans.

Soccer AM @SoccerAM One of the most memorable Man United v Liverpool moments! When Patrice Evra celebrated right in front of Luis Suarez 😶



Watch the two teams clash today on Sky Sports Main Event 🔥 One of the most memorable Man United v Liverpool moments! When Patrice Evra celebrated right in front of Luis Suarez 😶Watch the two teams clash today on Sky Sports Main Event 🔥 https://t.co/IWDJv2Xgn6

However, the Frenchman delivered an important message a few years later as a pundit which everyone should hear. Evra said that he did not want Suarez to be banned, but would rather be made aware of his wrongdoing and educated about racism. He stressed that we are all the same and that he sees no colour in people.

Soccer AM @SoccerAM 🗣️ "We are all the same, I just want to be the best human being I can"



Patrice Evra with a beautiful message on how he feels his incident with Luis Suarez should have been dealt with ❤️ 🗣️ "We are all the same, I just want to be the best human being I can" Patrice Evra with a beautiful message on how he feels his incident with Luis Suarez should have been dealt with ❤️ https://t.co/OcLiMmA8gO

It is remarkable to see the graceful manner in which Evra dealt with the incident years later. This rivalry is a reminder to Premier League fans worldwide that humanity should always come first, no matter what is at stake in a competition.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav