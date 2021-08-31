Ranking the 5 greatest players of all time to have played for Manchester City 

Manchester City have become a brute force in the world of football, with a world class stadium, stellar headline signings every season, and a superstar coach. The club has gone on to achieve a plethora of major titles since the takeover by the billionaire Emirati, Sheikh Mansour.

Manchester City are the only team in Premier League history to ever score a record total of 100 points in a season. They have truly announced their elite identity to the world with a glorious release from the shadows of their neighbors and arch-rivals, Manchester United.

Keeping in mind their recent successes on and off the pitch, let's take a look at

5 of the greatest players to have ever played for Manchester City

#5 Yaya Touré

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"Kolo, Kolo Kolo, Kolo Kolo, Kolo Toure,

Yaya, Yaya Yaya, Yaya Yaya, Yaya Toure..."

With over 230 professional appearances for Manchester City, Yaya Touré is on our list as #5 among the greatest players to ever play for the club.

What some describe as a box-to-box midfielder, a Manchester City fan would surely beg to differ and instead call it the "Yaya Touré position" in midfield. He was a true superstar for the club with 59 thunderous goals. He was an absolute phenom with commanding physicality and the perfect blend of vision and ball control. If that wasn't enough, the speed at which he used to charge towards goal would strike fear in opposition players.

Yaya Toure is a three-time English Premier League champion (2012, 2014 & 2018) and a three-time English League Cup winner (2014, 2016 & 2018) with Manchester City. These are achievements that certainly warrant him a place in the list of the greatest players to ever play for Manchester City.

Prime Yaya Toure really was on a different level... 😤pic.twitter.com/8atuWAlpxz — BettingOdds (@BettingOddsUK) August 30, 2021

#4 David Silva

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

"Ole, ole,

Ole, ole,

Ole, ole,

David Silva ole, David Silva ole..."

Lovingly known as El Mago by Manchester City fans, David Silva was surely a magician in the Manchester City midfield as he performed miracles after miracles that brought glory to the club.

In his 10 years at the club, Silva made enormous contributions which made Manchester City a true force in European football, as well as champions of England.

He is a four-time English Premier League champion (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019), two-time English FA Cup winner (2011 & 2019), and five-time English League Cup winner (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020) with Manchester City. He also has numerous international medals to his name for his country, surely making him one of the greatest ever to don the blue of Manchester City.

Man City have unveiled the permanent statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium 🙌 pic.twitter.com/INRzFPE6KD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 28, 2021

