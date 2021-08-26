Ranking the 5 greatest players of all time to have played for Juventus

Record 36-time Serie A winners Juventus have enjoyed plenty of success since coming to life in 1897. The Bianconeri have always possessed a strong roster featuring some of the most renowned defenders, proficient midfielders, and fearsome forwards the world has ever seen.

Thanks to their youth system and strong performances in transfer windows, trophies have never been too few and far between. As a result, the biggest names have been easier to attain, which, in turn, has led to more silverware.

Picking five names throughout the course of the club’s history is not a straightforward task, especially considering the number of world class players that have plied their trade in Turin.

Today we are attempting to bring forward the best players in history that have featured for Juventus. These footballing greats may not necessarily be Juventus’s biggest and most impactful legends, but their individual quality as footballers remains grander than most. Now, with that thought in mind, let's check out the

5 greatest players in history to play for Juventus

#5 Gianluigi Buffon (2001-2018; 2019-2021)

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

Juventus has seen many top keepers in its history, but very few have been half as instrumental as Gianluigi Buffon. The Italian shot-stopper was signed from Parma alongside team-mate Lilian Thuram in the summer of 2001 for €52 million. He was entrusted with the number 1 jersey right away and he never looked back.

His command inside the box, cat-like reflexes, and leadership skills already made him one of the best in history. However, it was his decision to stay with Juventus following the Calciopoli scandal that turned him into a Juve legend.

This summer, 26 years after he left Parma, Gigi Buffon returned to his first club. An opportunity for him to reunite with his very first coach.



An emotional reunion 🥺 pic.twitter.com/X40jrwdrMo — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 23, 2021

Buffon was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the league for a record 12 times and was dubbed the best goalkeeper of the last 25 years by IFFHS. Buffon made 685 appearances for Juventus, winning 10 Serie A titles.

#4 Alessandro Del Piero (1993-2012)

Juventus FC v Manchester City - UEFA Europa League

The sweetheart of Juventus, Alessandro Del Piero, was the amalgamation of everything Juventus and its supporters believed in. He wore his heart on his sleeve, was an exceptional leader on the pitch, and he knew just how to turn up on big occasions.

Del Piero signed for Juventus in 1993 and initially played for the reserves team. He settled in nicely with the reserves and helped them to the 1994 U-20 Championship. After initial uncertainty with the first team, he came on his own under new manager Marcelo Lippi, who gave him a more prominent role in attack.

On this day in 1993 Juventus signed Alessandro Del Piero, like many fans here. Ale is reason I came to support Juve. He is forever my football GOAT. pic.twitter.com/gfdfO2PP58 — JuventinoLou (@LDV1995) June 28, 2021

Thanks to his 8-goal contribution, Juventus won the Serie A title in 1994-95, ending their 9-year drought in the league. He stuck with the club through thick and thin and went on to win 6 Serie A titles over the course of his Juventus career. He remains Juventus' highest goal-scorer with 290 goals in 705 matches across all competitions.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh