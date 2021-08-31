Ranking the 5 greatest players of all time to have played for PSG

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have become a force to be reckoned with in Europe. They have been knocking on the door of European success for a few years now and look destined to take the final step, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, this time around.

PSG’s European history is not the greatest, of course, with the French club yet to win a single UEFA Champions League trophy. However, that does not mean great players have not featured for the 9-time domestic champions.

Today, we will be taking a look at some of the greatest players who had the chance of wearing PSG’s famous blue kit. These players may not be outright legends of the club, but their status in world football is nothing but legendary. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at

5 greatest footballers of all time to feature for PSG

Special mention: Pauleta, Claudio Makelele

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2012-2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most famous characters in football. Not only is he known for his insane goal-scoring ability, but he has also amassed quite a fan following for his amusing and often narcissistic quotes.

The Sweden international spent considerable time plying his trade in the French capital and was a key instigator behind PSG’s ascension in the UEFA Champions League. PSG signed Ibrahimovic in the summer of 2012 from AC Milan for a reported fee of €20 million. Over the next four seasons, he scored a whopping 156 goals in only 180 appearances, helping the club to four league titles and three French Cups.

Although European success eluded him, Ibrahimovic enjoyed quite a remarkable spell at PSG and was received with grand applause when he signed for Manchester United as a free agent in 2016.

#4 David Beckham (2013)

Manchester United and Real Madrid icon David Beckham is one of the most versatile, creative, and marketable footballers the world has ever seen. His spell with PSG was not remarkable in terms of footballing exploits, but he is definitely one of the best players of all time to play for PSG.

Beckham won it all with Manchester United — six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy — and went to Real Madrid as one of the hottest properties in the market.

He did not enjoy the best of spells with the Spanish giants either, but was one of the best in the league during his time with Los Blancos. Following his spell with LA Galaxy, he joined PSG in January 2013, signing a five-month contract with the club and pledging to donate his entire salary to a local charity for children.

He played in only 14 games for PSG and hung up his boots at the end of the season, signing off with a Ligue 1 winner’s medal. As mentioned above, his spell at PSG may have been extremely brief, but there's no denying that he's one of the best players to ever appear for the French club.

