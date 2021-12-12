Ranking the 5 greatest players in Bundesliga history

Some facts within the world of football cannot be argued against and Bayern Munich being the strongest force in the Bundesliga is one of those. Since the beginning of time, Bavarians have dominated Bundesliga and have maintained their supremacy.

Thus, it is not surprising that almost every greatest Bundesliga player is or has been a Bayern Munich player.

Bayern Munich have won 31 titles in the history of the league. The tally means they have won 22 titles more than the second-placed FC Nürnberg. The secret to Bayern's success is simple: they have always housed the best players from Germany, if not Europe.

It has always been a two-way road for the club and the players. Bayern are always on the hunt for the best players within the country. Meanwhile, nobody can say no to the most successful German club that can launch their careers.

Over the course of years, Bayern Munich have bred and brought in some of the most iconic footballers in the history of the sport. While it is a near impossible task to assemble the five greatest Bundesliga players, we have done our bit in attempting to do so.

5 greatest players in Bundesliga history

#5 Franck Ribery (2007-2019) | Bayern Munich

Ribery left Bundesliga as one of the most decorated players in the history of the league

Franck Ribery arrived in Germany from Marseille for a then-club record €25 million fee in 2007. It was the beginning of an era as the Frenchman went on to become arguably the most beloved foreign player in the Bundesliga for years to come.

Ribery also formed a deadly duo on the flanks alongside his club teammate Arjen Robben during his time in the Bundesliga. Dubbed 'Robbery', the duo wreaked havoc in Germany and Europe.

After being an integral part of the Bundesliga for 12 seasons, Franck Ribery left Germany in 2019 to join Serie A side Fiorentina. The 2006 FIFA World Cup runner-up left Bundesliga as one of the most decorated players in the history of the league.

Squawka Football @Squawka Franck Ribery's 2012-13 Bundesliga & Champions League season by numbers:



39 games

150 take-ons completed

105 chances created

93 fouls won

83 tackles

38 interceptions

16 goals

11 assists



A treble-winner with Bayern Munich. 🏆 Franck Ribery's 2012-13 Bundesliga & Champions League season by numbers:39 games150 take-ons completed105 chances created93 fouls won83 tackles38 interceptions16 goals11 assistsA treble-winner with Bayern Munich. 🏆 https://t.co/UQW77qbFQI

#4 Franz Beckenbauer (1964–1977 | Bayern Munich, 1980–1982 | Hamburger SV)

Franz Beckenbauer is a two-time (1972 and 1976) Ballon d'Or winner

The Ballon d'Or has helped us identify the greatest players in the history of football. We have seen the trophy being handed out mostly in the favor of forwards. But there was a defender who went by the name Franz Beckenbauer, who won it twice.

Apart from being a two-time (1972 and 1976) winner, Beckenbauer was always one of the front runners for the trophy during his prime. That too, among a bunch of great players like Gerd Muller, Johan Cruyff, George Best and Bobby Charlton among others.

The German defender was known for his aerial and leadership abilities. Franz Beckenbauer is considered one of the best players in the history of football.

Ballon d'Or #ballondor @francefootball 🌟 🇩🇪 Franz Beckenbauer is elected by our 140 journalists jury as best centre back of all time ! #BOdreamteam 🌟 🇩🇪 Franz Beckenbauer is elected by our 140 journalists jury as best centre back of all time ! #BOdreamteam https://t.co/DPZ0rKNx81

