Ranking the 5 greatest players coached by Diego Simeone

It is difficult to argue against Diego Simeone's status as the greatest coach in Atletico Madrid's history. The exuberant Argentinean manager has held his own against some of the best Real Madrid and Barcelona teams in modern history.

In an era of short-term fixes and quick coaching changes, Atletico Madrid and Simeone have gone bucked the trend. With Simeone in his 11th season at the club, the previous decade was a productive one for the Rojiblancos.

The club has won eight trophies under his tutelage, including two La Liga titles, two Europa League crowns, two UEFA Super Cups, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

UtdArena @UtdArena Atlético Madrid

— Goals Conceded per Game in La Liga:



06/07: 1.03

07/08: 1.24

08/09: 1.50

09/10: 1.61

10/11: 1.39

11/12: 1.69

[Diego Simeone]

11/12: 0.86

12/13: 0.82

13/14: 0.68

14/15: 0.76

15/16: 0.47

16/17: 0.71

17/18: 0.58

18/19: 0.76

19/20: 0.71

20/21: 0.29



Has Diego Simeone hit his ceiling at Atletico Madrid?

With 331 wins from 560 games as head coach, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid tenure has been synonymous with defensive resilience and solidity. However, the reigning La Liga champions seem to be on a downward spiral so far this season. The Rojiblancos are currently fifth in the league, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

More worryingly, they have already conceded 33 league goals, the most of any team in the top half of the league table. In comparison, Atletico had conceded just 25 times en route to the league crown last season. That has led fans and pundits to wonder if Simeone has hit his ceiling with the Rojiblancos.

With doubts around his future at the club growing louder, we take a look at the five best players the combative manager has worked with:

Honourable mentions: Gabi, Koke, Filipe Luis, Juanfran, Miranda

#5 Radamel Falcao

Diego Simeone (left) and Radamel Falcao celebrate Atletico Madrid's UEFA Europe League title.

Radamel Falcao's arrival in Madrid coincided with Diego Simeone's appointment as manager in 2011-12.

Signed from Porto for £36 million, El Tigre joined the Rojiblancos on the back of a blistering 2010-11 season with Porto, where he scored 17 goals in their triumphant Europa League campaign.

Squawka Football @Squawka Radamel Falcao's record for Atletico Madrid:



• 91 games

• 70 goals

• 3 trophies



The only player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Super Cup. Radamel Falcao's record for Atletico Madrid:• 91 games• 70 goals• 3 trophiesThe only player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Super Cup. https://t.co/G9oruR7mZ4

The Colombian spent only two seasons at the club, but during that time, he established himself as arguably the most deadly striker in the world.

Falcao netted 70 times for Simeone's side in just 91 games. He won a Europa League trophy, a Copa del Rey and a UEFA Super Cup in his two years at the club, marking the arrival of Atletico among the continent's elite.

#4 Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak (left) has evolved into one of the best goalkeepers in the world under Diego Simeone.

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid in 2014-15 on a £14.5 million transfer from Benfica. Aided by the Rojiblancos' impenetrable defence, the Slovenian goalkeeper has gone on to establish himself as one of the best custodians in world football.

After a quiet debut season, Oblak was astounding in the 2014-15 campaign, keeping 24 clean sheets in 38 league games while conceding just 18 times. Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga and won the Europa League that season.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ 34 games

◉ 18 clean sheets

◎ 21 goals conceded

◎ 81% save percentage



Absolutely ridiculous numbers. Jan Oblak's 2020 in LaLiga by numbers:◎ 34 games◉ 18 clean sheets◎ 21 goals conceded◎ 81% save percentageAbsolutely ridiculous numbers. Jan Oblak's 2020 in LaLiga by numbers:◎ 34 games◉ 18 clean sheets◎ 21 goals conceded◎ 81% save percentageAbsolutely ridiculous numbers. 🙌

With 129 clean sheets and just 179 goals conceded in 252 games for the club, Oblak has been instrumental in Atletico's recent success. His time in Madrid has yielded four trophies, including a La Liga title, a Europa League crown, a Spanish Super Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

