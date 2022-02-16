Ranking the 5 greatest players coached by Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is a much sought-after manager. The Argentinean is currently on a mission to lead the Parisians to their maiden UEFA Champions League triumph. However, rumours surrounding his long-term future at the club continue to make the rounds, with Manchester United reportedly interested in securing his services.

However, with PSG holding a narrow 1-0 advantage after the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, Pochettino has more pressing matters to deal with first. The Parisians are also top of the Ligue 1 table, holding a commanding 13-point lead over second-placed Marseille after 24 games.

Mauricio Pochettino made his name in England

Although he currently occupies one of the most high-profile jobs in world football, Mauricio Pochettino began his managerial career with unfancied Espanyol in Spain. However, the Argentinean truly caught the eye in England with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG #MUFC Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG #MUFC

His five-year spell in London with Spurs remains the longest tenure of his coaching career so far. His reign lasted 293 games, and peaked with a trip to the 2019 Champions League final, which unfortunately ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

As PSG celebrate their hard-fought win over Real Madrid, we take a look at five players who have performed exceptionally under Mauricio Pochettino:

Honourable mentions: Neymar, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura.

#5 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's PSG nightmare went from bad to worse.

Lionel Messi barely makes it onto our list, thanks to his pedigree and plethora of past achievements. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is enduring a nightmarish debut season in Paris, and has been well below his usual standards.

The Argentinean magician is arguably the greatest player of all time. Nonetheless, life in France has been anything but easy for the former Barcelona superstar.

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to get the best out of his illustrious compatriot. With seven goals and eight assists in 21 appearances, Messi's misery was further compounded by a listless display against familiar foes Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The playmaker missed a penalty, and failed to influence proceedings but will look to redeem himself in the second leg.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been PSG and Pochettino's main man.

There is considerable debate around whether Mauricio Pochettino is the right coach to bring the best out of the trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. While the Brazilian continues to battle injury issues, and Messi struggles to find form, Mbappe has been nothing short of sensational.

The Frenchman has played 61 games since Pochettino took over in January last year. Mbappe has found the net 50 times while providing 23 assists in this period. He has been instrumental in helping PSG win the French Cup and the French Super Cup, the first pieces of silverware in Pochettino's managerial career.

Mbappe also scored a dramatic late winner against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettino and co. now have something to defend when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu for next month's second leg.

