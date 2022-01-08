5 greatest players Ed Woodward failed to sign as Manchester United CEO

Manchester United recently announced that Ed Woodward will leave the executive vice-chairman role at the end of January. He will be replaced by managing director Richard Arnold. When Sir Alex Ferguson left at the end of the 2012-13 season, the Glazers gave Woodward the responsibility of running the club.

Woodward has had a rough time ever since he took over the reins. Manchester United have failed to lift the Premier League trophy since then and have been disappointing in the Champions League as well. Under Woodward, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all been sacked as managers.

Manchester United fans have criticized Woodward

Furious fans have accused Woodward of poor management in recent times. For a club like Manchester United, signing big names should never be outside their limits. However, a varied number of issues prevailing at the club have led to some deals falling through.

We now take a look at five superstars who could have signed for Manchester United.

#5 Cesc Fabregas

Spain's Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas, one of the brightest midfielders in Europe during his time at Arsenal, was linked with Manchester United in 2013. David Moyes was interested in signing the former Arsenal captain during his short reign at Old Trafford. United’s midfield needed strengthening, and Fabregas seemed like the solution.

Fabregas’ talent caught the eye of Barcelona, who signed the Spaniard in the summer of 2011. However, Fabregas found it difficult to get playing time in a squad that boasted of maestros such as Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets.

Moyes spoke with the Spaniard but the deal fell through with Fabregas insisting he was happy at Barcelona. However, he made his Premier League return in the summer of 2014 after Jose Mourinho convinced him to sign for Chelsea. Fabregas won two Premier Leagues, one Europa League and one FA Cup during his four-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Thomas Muller

FC Bayern München v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Muller was also closely linked with a move to Manchester United in 2015. United approached Bayern in 2014 as well, but that bid was rejected. A newer offer rumored to be close to £100 million was made the following year that had both parties briefly interested.

With Rooney’s form declining, Muller would have been an ideal fit at Manchester United. Bayern teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger had also completed a transfer to Old Trafford earlier that summer. However, the Bavarian club were unwilling to let two of their stars leave. Muller is now a Bayern Munich icon, having won 10 league titles and two Champions League trophies with Bayern Munich.

Louis van Gaal pursued a move for the German during his time in charge and Muller revealed that the deal looked like a real possibility. But in the end, United were shown the door and left empty-handed. Muller’s wife also played a role, as she was unwilling to shift to the United Kingdom.

