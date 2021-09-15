Ranking 5 greatest players to play for Real Madrid and Inter Milan

Inter Milan face Real Madrid today as two of Europe's most glamorous and historic clubs go head-to-head in the Champions League group stages.

Both sides are among the biggest clubs in world football and will be hoping to begin their 2021/22 Champions League campaign with a positive result. The reigning Italian champions host the 13-time winners on match-day one at the San Siro. While both sides have lost some key players over the summer, they still have plenty in their tanks to offer a mouth-watering fixture.

Some iconic legends of the game have played for both Inter Milan and Real Madrid

There have been some huge names in world football that have represented both Inter Milan and Real Madrid throughout the years. These are some true legends of the game who have found success at either or both of these clubs during their respective tenures there.

Here we take a look at five of the greatest players to have played for both Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

#5 Fabio Cannavaro

Cannavaro won two league titles at Real Madrid

Fabio Cannavaro is one of Italian football's greatest ever defenders, with the center-back one of just three defenders in history to have won the Ballon d'Or.

Cannavaro signed for Inter Milan in 2002 after an impressive spell with the famous Parma side in the late nineties. He won both the UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia with the latter before moving to the San Siro.

In his first season with Inter Milan, Cannavaro helped the club reach the Champions League semi-finals and finish as runners-up in Serie A. But an injury-hit second season saw the club's hierarchy surprisingly allow him to leave after making just 74 appearances for Inter Milan. He joined Juventus in a part-exchange deal.

Cannavaro established himself as one of the best defenders in world football during his time in Turin. However, he departed for Real Madrid in 2006 after Juventus' relegation as a result of the Calciopoli scandal.

He was named winner of the Ballon d'Or shortly after moving to Real Madrid, having captained Italy to success at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

🏆 The only defender to win the Ballon d’Or in the 21st Century.



🇮🇹 World Cup winning captain.



🎉 Fabio Cannavaro turns 48 today. pic.twitter.com/YmQP772Hgu — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 13, 2021

Cannavaro spent three seasons at Real Madrid, making 118 appearances for Los Blancos and winning two league titles before returning to Juventus.

#4 Clarence Seedorf

Seedorf was one of the most versatile players to play the game

Clarence Seedorf was one of the most versatile players to have played the beautiful game. The muscular Dutchman could play anywhere in the midfield role - be it an attacking midfielder or a holding box-to-box role. Because of his strong influence on the field and unparalleled tactical skills, he was nicknamed 'Ill Professore' by the Italian media.

During his three years at Real Madrid, Seedorf made 159 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists. He played a crucial role in winning 1996/97 La Liga and three other titles over the course, most notably the Champions League in 1997/98.

Seedorf moved to Inter Milan in 2000 and spent three seasons at the club. But his tenure with the club did not evolve into title winning seasons. He made 93 appearances for Inter Milan, registering 14 goals and 11 assists before joining cross-town rivals AC Milan in 2002.

At AC Milan, he cemented his status as an all-time club great, making 432 appearances and winning two Serie A and Champions League titles. He spent 10 seasons at the club before leaving the Rossoneri in 2012.

🇳🇱 Ajax (1995)

🇪🇸 Real Madrid (1998)

🇮🇹 AC Milan (2003)

🇮🇹 AC Milan (2007)



Clarence Seedorf is a true Champions League legend 🤩



🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/3Z2c1a3R8g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh