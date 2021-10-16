Ranking the 5 greatest players to have played under both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are two of the finest managers in the history of football. Both of them had their respective approaches to the game and it used to always get intense whenever their teams faced each other.

The rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger more often than not instigated a war of words. The Portuguese described the Frenchman as a "sweet enemy" and a very intelligent person.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger had some quality players at their disposal

While the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger was an entertaining affair, both had immense respect for each other. Both managers have achieved some unbelievable accolades and a lot of credit goes to the players they inherited in their sides.

Some fine players were fortunate enough to play under both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. Without further delay, let's have a look at the five greatest players who played under both these world-class managers:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil was an amazing assist-provider under Jose Mourinho

The German international started his career with Schalke in the Bundesliga. At the age of 19, Mesut Ozil joined Werder Bremen, winning the DFB-Pokal in his first season.

It was his individual performance that grabbed Real Madrid's interest, leading to the transfer of the German playmaker to the Spanish giants. Under the management of Jose Mourinho there, Ozil turned into a phenomenal creator of goals.

His agility combined with his vision and incisive passing helped him record the most assists for three consecutive seasons at the club. He won the La Liga and Copa del Rey once under the Portuguese manager at Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mesut Ozil wasn't difficult to manage according to Arsene Wenger 🤷‍♂️ Mesut Ozil wasn't difficult to manage according to Arsene Wenger 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/whie6Vm7D4

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013, becoming the most expensive German player then. Under Arsene Wenger, the midfielder grew into a more fabulous player and helped the Gunners win three FA Cups. The French manager and the left-footed midfielder always had great admiration for each other. By his own admission, it was under Arsene Wenger that Ozil enjoyed football the most.

#4 Ashley Cole

Chelsea & Ashley Cole Press Conference

Having graduated from the ranks at Arsenal, Ashley Cole started his career with the north London club. The Englishman is arguably one of the finest left-backs in the history of the Premier League.

Cole, as a defender, had a much more aggressive approach with an attacking mindset. He liked to make forward runs and help in the attack, which is something that helped during his time at Arsenal. Under Arsene Wenger's management, Cole won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups. He was an important part of the team in the 2003-04 season as the Gunners were undefeated the entire season and were named the "Invincibles."

Squawka Football @Squawka Ashley Cole has won more FA Cup trophies than any other player in the competition's history (7).As many as Liverpool and Arséne Wenger. Ashley Cole has won more FA Cup trophies than any other player in the competition's history (7).As many as Liverpool and Arséne Wenger. https://t.co/QKcXsiSmvf

After a controversial saga in 2006, Ashley Cole joined rivals Chelsea. He was signed to play under then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. He won the FA Cup with the London club then and was present with them when Mourinho returned for his second spell.

Given that Cole was upset when the Portuguese was let go in his first spell, it was a positive for him seeing the former Porto man return to Stamford Bridge.

