Ranking the 5 greatest Premier League goalkeepers of the 21st century

Who would want to be a goalkeeper in the Premier League? As the saying goes, they are a special breed and a bit crazy. However, every team challenging for trophies needs a good player between the posts, or else all the efforts of the outfielders go in vain.

The Premier League has seen a host of goalkeepers come and go, with many struggling to adapt immediately. The sheer physicality during corners is an issue for some, while others find it difficult because of defenders making back passes and unwanted errors.

This century, there have been many top goalkeepers who have plied their trade in the English top flight. On that note, here's a look at five of the best of them:

Note: Only appearances, clean sheets and Premier League titles have been counted. Any achievement in other competition is not included while making the list.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (two-time Premier League winner)

Thibaut Courtois spent just a few seasons at Chelsea, but the Belgian was on top of his game while at Stamford Bridge. He took the #1 spot from Petr Cech at the start of the 2014-15 season, and kept his place in the team until the end of the 2017-18 one.

The Chelsea star won the league twice and the Golden Glove once in his four seasons with the Blues.

He kept 48 clean sheets in 126 league games before leaving the club for Real Madrid.

Chelsea reluctantly sold the Belgian in a reported €35 million deal, with Mateo Kovacic heading to London on loan. The Blues replaced Courtois with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is yet to prove the world-record fee paid for him.

#4 Mark Schwarzer

Mark Schwarzer is often forgotten when the Premier League's greatest goalkeepers discussion takes place. The Australian spent 19 seasons in the league with four different clubs.

Starting off with Middlesbrough in the 1998-99 season, Schwarzer played 514 games in the league. He kept 151 clean sheets in the process, with most of them coming for Middlesbrough and Fulham.

The shot-stopped spent three seasons in total at Chelsea and Leicester City before hanging his gloves at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. He made just ten league appearances for the two teams, managing three clean sheets.

