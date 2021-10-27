Ranking the 5 greatest Premier League players to feature in the MLS

American-based Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen its stock rise in recent years, with a number of former Premier League stars plying their trade in the league before retiring.

The MLS has always been dependent on big names from across Europe to attract more crowds and gain publicity. Several European stars have gone on to play in the league towards the end of their careers to help the sport gain more traction in and around America.

Few Premier League legends have had spells in the MLS

As such, there are a number of former Premier League stars who have played in the MLS for a few years before hanging up their boots. While some were successful in the league, others went there merely for the experience.

Here, we take a look at five of the greatest former Premier League stars to feature in the MLS:

#5 Frank Lampard - New York City FC

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Having joined New York City FC in the summer of 2014, Frank Lampard spent the 2014-15 season on loan with their parent club Manchester City. He joined up with fellow Sky Blues in the MLS at the end of the season and went on to play for the club for 18 months.

Lampard left English shores as a Premier League legend, having had a hugely successful career at Chelsea sandwiched between spells at West Ham United and Manchester City.

The midfielder scored a staggering 211 goals and registered 150 assists during his 13 years at Chelsea, becoming the club's record goalscorer. He won every major trophy possible for Chelsea, including three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, four FA Cups and two English League Cups.

When the former England international joined MLS in 2015, he played alongside Italian legend Andrea Pirlo in midfield. David Villa was also part of the same squad, rounding off a star-studded line-up.

Lampard registered 15 goals and four assists in 31 games for New York City FC, helping the club reach the MLS Playoffs in 2016. He tallied just over 2000 minutes during his one-and-a-half seasons at the club before finally hanging up his boots at the start of 2017.

#4 Wayne Rooney - D.C. United

Vancouver Whitecaps v D.C. United

One of England's greatest Premier League players alongside Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney joined MLS side D.C. United in 2018, after spending 16 successful years in the English top-flight.

Graduating from the Everton academy, Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 and went on to become one of the greatest ever players for the club. He became the all-time top scorer for the Red Devils with 253 goals in 559 appearances. The former Premier League star is also the top scorer for his country, with 53 goals to his name.

Rooney won five Premier League titles, one Champions league, one Europa League, four League Cups and one FA Cup at Old Trafford before returning to Everton in 2017. The forward spent just one season with the Toffees before finally leaving the Premier League to arrive in the MLS with D.C. United.

The former Manchester United star made an instant impact with D.C. United and immediately became a fan-favourite of the side from the capital. In two full seasons with the club, Rooney scored 23 goals and registered 15 assists in just 48 games, helping the club get into the MLS playoffs in both 2018 and 2019.

He will always be remembered by D.C. fans for his tireless effort, demonstrated by the goal he set up for Luciano Acosta. The forward tracked back more than 50 yards to make a tackle, lunging in to win the ball and then teeing up Acosta with a brilliant pass for a last-minute winner against Orlando City.

After two seasons with the club, Rooney headed back to England, signing for Derby County in the Championship. He went on to become a player-coach at the club before finally hanging up his boots in January 2021 to take up the coaching job permanently.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith