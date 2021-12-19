Ranking the 5 greatest Real Madrid signings from the Premier League

Real Madrid has been a dream destination for many Premier League stars over the years. Los Blancos enjoy a staggering amount of success and attention, and are arguably the biggest club in Europe.

With 34 league titles and 13 European Cups, Real Madrid have been the home of some of the all-time greats in their illustrious history. The Spanish giants have been renowned for breaking transfer records over the years.

Some of the Premier League's finest have featured for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have always had their sights on the Premier League's best footballers since its inception in 1992. The recent signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea was evidence of that fact.

Without further delay, let's take a look at the five greatest Real Madrid signings from the Premier League.

#5 Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso pulled the strings for Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso was one of the best deep-lying playmakers in his era, renowned for his passing range, tactical intelligence and technical proficiency. The midfielder made a name for himself in the Premier League, racking up 18 goals and 16 assists in over 200 appearances for Liverpool.

Alonso arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 from the Premier League and quickly proved himself to be a crucial piece in the puzzle for Los Blancos. The Spaniard was the one who made it all tick for the La Liga giants by pulling the strings from midfield.

Alonso helped Real Madrid win La Liga with a record 100 points under Jose Mourinho. The former Premier League star was also pivotal for Los Blancos as they won two Copa Del Rey trophies and one UEFA Champions League title among other notable accolades during his tenure.

#4 David Beckham

Bekcham played for a star-studded Real Madrid team

David Beckham was the Premier League's blue-eyed boy - a key piece of Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage. A renowned member of the famed 'Class of 92', the Englishman racked up 85 goals and 106 assists for the Red Devils before securing his move to Real Madrid.

Beckham was close to joining Barcelona but eventually ended up at the Santiago Bernabeu. The legendary midfielder bagged 20 goals and 51 assists in 159 appearances for Real Madrid.

blueinter @BlueBlueinter Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho (R) talks to Real Madrid's David Beckham during their First Division soccer match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, April 25, 2004. Barcelona's Brazilian Ronaldinho (R) talks to Real Madrid's David Beckham during their First Division soccer match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, April 25, 2004. https://t.co/i5mRvBwa2Z

During his tenure, Beckham helped Los Blancos win two trophies as the 'Galacticos' team struggled to meet lofty expectations in the Spanish capital.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee