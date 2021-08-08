Ranking the 5 greatest Spanish players in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid were home to many great Spanish players in football history. They are arguably the most decorated club in football and have won the Champions League a record thirteen times and have also been a powerhouse in Spain throughout their history.

The club's status has helped them attract various talented footballers from all across the world and ply their trade in the Whites of Real Madrid. The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos have all been a part of success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Many great Spanish players have played for Real Madrid

But alongside these global superstars, Real Madrid are also home to Spanish players who have gone on to become legends at the club and in the country.

Although there are many Spanish players who have played a huge part in the clubs' history, we have picked and ranked 5 such players who we think are the greatest to have ever played for Real Madrid.

#5 Jose Antonio Camacho

Camacho was one of the best Spanish players in the 1980s

There are many great defensive players who are forgotten about as the time passes by. But Jose Antonio Camacho would not be one of those forgotten defenders. Camacho is considered by many as one of the greatest Spanish players of all time and was among the most important players of the late 70s and through the 80s for Real Madrid.

During his 15 years at the capital club, Camacho played more than 500 matches for Real Madrid, winning 19 major titles including nine Liga titles and two European Cups.

Happy belated birthday to Spain and #RealMadrid legendary left back Jose Antonio #Camacho. He played for 15 professional years with @realmadriden, appearing in nearly 600 official matches (414 in the league alone) and helping it to 19 major titles, including nine #LaLiga titles. pic.twitter.com/dCUU9Ui31o — Fútbolismo ⚽️🌎🌍🌏⚽️ (@ftblsm) June 9, 2019

His control and composure on the field was impeccable. He received only one red card throughout his career. He also showed great control over the ball and possessed unbelievable fitness.

Camacho did not have much success with the Spanish national team, but at club level his Real Madrid team was one of the best to ever step on the pitch for the club.

#4 Fernando Hierro

Hierro was one of the most versatile Spanish players in the club's history

Fernando Hierro, one of the most versatile players, began as a midfielder but ended up being one of the best Spanish players in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football when he shifted to defense.

He was very reliable in the air with great anticipation and positioning and stood out for the power with which he could strike the ball, which was key to him scoring 127 goals during his Real Madrid career.

A footballer with the technical ability to play out from the back, Hierro spent 14 years at Real Madrid, winning several major honors, including three European clubs and two Intercontinental clubs. Together with Sanchis, Hierro formed an exceptional defensive duo, equipped with power and excellent technical abilities.

Hierro left Real Madrid in 2003 and joined Qatari team Al-Rayyan. He then signed for Bolton Wanderers before announcing his retirement from professional football in 2005.

