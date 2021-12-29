Ranking the 5 highest 'Boxing Day' goalscorers in Premier League history

The Premier League hasn't been kind to players at festivals since the beginning. While the majority of leagues in Europe make sure their players enjoy the festive season, the Premier League provides them with Boxing Day.

However, it has been an entertaining period for all the football fans for years now. The players take out their disrupted Christmas frustration the next day and provide fans with a goal galore game week.

Although we are discussing the Premier League, the 1963 Division One season has to be mentioned. Boxing Day that year produced 66 goals in 10 fixtures, which has now become a historic discussion during this time of the year.

The 2021-22 Premier League season had the potential for something similar, but the postponed fixtures due to Covid-19 shattered the possibilities of that happening.

It is also fair to say that there are a few players who enjoy this time of the year. There are many players who have scored plenty during this period. However, we will only be looking at the five players who rank at the top with the most goals on Boxing Day.

#5 Thierry Henry - 7

Thierry Henry of Arsenal holds off Kasper Bogelund of PSV

All-time Arsenal top-scorer (228 goals) Thierry Henry is undoubtedly one of the best to have played for the Gunners and the Premier League. Henry struggled at Juventus before Arsenal approached him in 1999. His fortunes turned right away and he helped Arsenal during their most successful decade.

The Frenchman was the club's top scorer every single season and stacked a total of 175 Premier League goals in the process. In his first season with the club, Henry scored 17 league goals, but his performance on Boxing Day was a special one.

He joined an elite group of six who scored a hat-trick on Boxing Day when Arsenal thrashed Leicester City 6-1 in 2000. He also provided two assists the same day he scored his first hat-trick. His contributions that day made him the only player with five-goal involvement on Premier League Boxing Day.

#4 Alan Shearer - 8

Alan Shearer of Newcastle

Alan Shearer is a Premier League legend and is also one of the most talented strikers of his time. With 260 league goals, he also holds the title as the highest scorer in the competition.

Although the majority of his career was spent at Newcastle United, it was at Blackburn Rovers that he began his Premier League journey. It was also with Rovers that he started his Boxing Day quota.

Manchester City were the unlucky side to face his wrath on two occasions. Rovers faced City in 1994 and 1995 on Boxing Day. In both meetings, the Lancashire outfit emerged victorious with Shearer scoring in both of them. He further added six more in 10 years after joining Newcastle United.

