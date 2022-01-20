Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in La Liga currently

La Liga may have lost some of its sheen in the last few years, with the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

However, the Spanish top flight has no shortage of world-class players. Many top players have plied their trade in the competition over the years, a trend that has still continued.

Real Madrid (6), Barcelona (10) and Atletico Madrid (2) have won 18 of the last 20 La Liga titles. Unsurprisingly, most top earners in the competition ply their trade at one of the three clubs.

On that note, here's a look at the five highest earners in the Spanish top-flight (as per various sources) at the moment:

#5 David Alaba - £311,346 per week

David Alaba has hit the ground running in La Liga.

David Alaba has hit the ground running since his arrival at Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old former Bayern Munich defender provided an assist on his La Liga debut in Los Blancos' 4-1 win at Alaves. Alaba also provided another assist in the 6-1 home win over Mallorca a month later.

Making his El Clasico debut at Camp Nou in October, the Austrian scored in the league leaders' 2-1 win against their arch-rivals. For his exploits that month, Alaba was nominated for the La Liga player of the month award.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | David Alaba is nominated for La Liga's player of the month. | David Alaba is nominated for La Liga's player of the month. #rmalive 🚨| David Alaba is nominated for La Liga's player of the month. #rmalive https://t.co/c9WrwTC3Qf

As per Die Spiegel (via Marca), Alaba earns €19.47 million (£16.18 million) a season in Madrid. His contract at the club runs till 2026. Alaba reportedly received a €17.7 million signing bonus from Los Blancos.

#4 Frenkie de Jong - £354,000 per week

Frenkie de Jong is the highest earner at Barcelona at the moment.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the most exciting young midfielders in the game at the moment.

The 24-year-old Dutchman was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for €86 million. He has played nearly 100 games in the Spanish top flight, bagging six goals and eight assists. Three of those goal contributions have come this season.

De Jong recently extended his contract at the club till 2026, with his buy-out clause standing at €400 million. He is reportedly the highest earner at the club.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Frenkie de Jong extends his contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy-out clause stands at 400 million euros. The 23 year old Dutch midfielder has played 47 games for Barça and this season under coach Ronald Koeman he has started every game. Frenkie de Jong extends his contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy-out clause stands at 400 million euros. The 23 year old Dutch midfielder has played 47 games for Barça and this season under coach Ronald Koeman he has started every game. https://t.co/Yei7VjFXEs

A regular under new manager Xavi, De Jong will look to play a key role in helping Barcelona turn their fortunes around during an indifferent campaign.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar