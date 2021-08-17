Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in La Liga right now

La Liga has been home to some of the finest footballers in the world for several decades. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are no strangers to shelling out huge sums to sign elite superstars during transfer periods. Apart from spending enormous figures to sign these players, they also offer them colossal wages.

Before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was the highest-paid footballer in La Liga, reportedly pocketing a massive €71 million annually on his last contract with the Blaugrana. His departure means that a couple of changes have taken place on the list of the league's top earners.

We have a number of top superstars pocketing insane figures in the Spanish top flight at the moment. But who replaces the Argentine at the top of the list and who comes close? Below, we shed light on the subject.

(Note: The figures provided in this article are estimates taken from various sources. The actual wages could vary slightly)

#5 Saul Niguez - Atletico Madrid (£270,354 weekly)

The midfielder is reportedly on his way out of Wanda Metropolitano

Saul Niguez isn't one of the flashy names associated with La Liga, but the defensive midfielder is earning a fortune at Atletico Madrid. With a reported weekly wage of £270,354, the Spaniard finds himself sitting among the highest-paid footballers in La Liga.

Saul Niguez can leave Atletico Madrid this summer, PSG and Chelsea are interested.



- @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/eVDTaQBG75 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) June 3, 2021

The 26-year-old has a contract with the Rojiblancos until the summer of 2026 but recent reports have suggested that he could be on his way out of Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

The likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United have all shown interest in securing the services of the midfielder over the past couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if any of these sides will match his gargatuan wage demands, though.

#4 Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid (£342,449 weekly)

La Liga's best paid goalkeeper

Jan Oblak, the only goalkeeper on the list, has proved that he deserves to be highly paid with his eye-catching performances for Atletico Madrid between the sticks over the last couple of seasons. The Spanish giants have also shown that they value his contributions by paying him a whopping £342,449 per week.

Jan Oblak is La Liga’s player of the season.



Not often a goalkeeper earns that distinction 👏 pic.twitter.com/5OfP7flLzs — Goal (@goal) June 11, 2021

Thanks to that figure, the Slovenian ranks fourth among La Liga's top earners at the moment. He is also the highest -paid goalkeeper in the Spanish top flight as well as the player with the most lucrative contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

