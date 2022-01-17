Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in Ligue 1 currently (2022)

Ligue 1 is one of Europe's top five leagues. However, compared to its four other counterparts, the French top flight is often derided as a 'farmer's league', owing to its perceived lack of competitiveness.

Lille punctuated Paris Saint Germain's three-year Ligue 1 reign last season by beating the Parisians to the league title. However, after a summer of high-profile arrivals, PSG are on course to win their eighth league title in 10 years. During this period, Monaco (2016-17) were the only other team to triumph in Ligue 1.

The French top flight has a lot of world-class players, who earn handsomely. On that note, here's a look at five players with the highest wages in Ligue 1 at the moment:

#5 Marquinhos (six-time Ligue 1 winner) - €288,461 per week

Marquinhos is one of the best-paid players in the French top flight. The PSG captain has made over 200 appearances in the competition, winning six titles and scoring 20 goals.

Still only 27, the Brazilian centre-back is widely regarded as one of the best active central defenders in the game. Proficient at both ends of the field, Marquinhos was snapped up by PSG from AS Roma in 2013. He has been a first-team regular since then.

Currently contracted until 2023-24, Marquinhos is all set to pen an extension that would keep him in Paris until at least 2026.

Except for 2017-18, the Brazilian has netted three league goals in each of his last five French top flight campaigns. With another league title almost a formality, Marquinhos will hope to lead PSG to their first UEFA Champions League title this season.

#4 Sergio Ramos - €403,846 per week

Sergio Ramos (second right) moved to PSG last summer.

Sergio Ramos was one of a spate of high-profile arrivals at the Parc des Princes last summer.

The Real Madrid legend arrived in the French top flight on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG. Owing to his pedigree and achievements in the game, Ramos is one of the top earners at the club and in the French top flight.

However, owing to injuries, the 35-year-old centre-back has only appeared four times in three competitions for his new club.

Ramos recently made his home debut for PSG, coming on as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 league win over State Brestois.

