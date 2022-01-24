Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Manchester United currently (2022)

It is no secret that Manchester United tend to be one of the most active clubs in the transfer market. In search of their first silverware since 2017, they have spent a lot of money not only on players, but on managers as well.

As things stand, their annual wage budget of £227,665 million is the highest in the Premier League, and one of the highest across Europe's top five leagues. The signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho last summer added to their already inflated wage bill.

It remains to be seen if the new reinforcements help the Red Devils to a top-four finish.

Manchester United's three signings of the summer are among their top earners

The Red Devils were active in the summer transfer window, securing the services of three big names ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The biggest name was obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho were also well received by the United faithful.

The players didn't come cheap, though, and had to be offered lucrative deals, making them some of the top earners at the club. On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid players at Manchester United.

#5 Paul Pogba - £290,000 per week

Paul Pogba is Manchester United's most expensive signing to date.

Paul Pogba's second spell at Manchester United has produced mixed feelings among fans. The Frenchman has produced some eye-catching performances over the years, but has been criticised for his inconsistency.

He is also not being helped by the constant reports about his departure from the club every time the transfer window becomes active. He started the current campaign on a high, but the spark in his performances has gradually dwindled.

There have been reports that United have offered him a new deal, which would make him the highest earner at the club. However, under his current deal he pockets £15,08 million per year.

#4 Raphael Varane - £340,000 per week

Varane left Real Madrid last summer after a fruitful association.

Raphael Varane secured a move to Manchester United last summer after a decade at Real Madrid. The move saw him earn more than twice what he used to earn in Spain.

Madrid were willing to offer a substantial pay hike to the 28-year-old defender, but United's offer proved too good to turn down for Varane.

Injuries have prevented the Frenchman from making an instant impact at the club,, but for a player in his prime, he is expected to play a greater role soon. His wages were more than doubled at the club, making him one of the best paid-defenders in the game at the moment.

