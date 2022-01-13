Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in the Premier League currently (2022)

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and is widely regarded as the most competitive one too.

The English top flight enjoys a global audience, which helps it generate a lot of revenue in terms of television rights. Moreover, the competition has some of the richest club owners in the game. That explains why some of the best players in the world have graced the competition over the years.

The current edition of the Premier League also boasts a lot of superstar players who are very well-paid. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the highest wages in the English top flight at the moment:

#5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £340,000 per week

Raphael Varane has blown hot and cold for Manchester United so far.

Raphael Varane is one of the top defenders in the game at the moment. After a hugely successful decade-long stint with Real Madrid, the Frenchman moved to Manchester United last summer.

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with a decorated resume. Varane is a three-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos, and won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

He had a dream debut in English football, helping his team keep a clean sheet while also producing an assist. However, injuries have meant Varane has made only 12 appearances across competitions since then.

Squawka Football @Squawka



74 touches

3 clearances

3 duels won

1 blocked shot

1 tackle

1 chance created

1 assist

0 x dribbled past



And a clean sheet for good measure. Raphael Varane’s Premier League debut by numbers:74 touches3 clearances3 duels won1 blocked shot1 tackle1 chance created1 assist0 x dribbled pastAnd a clean sheet for good measure. Raphael Varane’s Premier League debut by numbers: 74 touches 3 clearances3 duels won 1 blocked shot 1 tackle 1 chance created 1 assist 0 x dribbled past And a clean sheet for good measure.⛔️ https://t.co/qfnSTsnMNY

The Frenchman will hope for a strong finish to the season as Ralf Rangnick's men eye some silverware. While they are virtually out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League present realistic opportunities for United to end their five-year long title drought.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £350,000 per week

Jadon Sancho has scored just twice for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting young players in the game currently. However, he hasn't exactly set the stage alight since his €85 million move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Sancho has scored just twice in 22 games across competitions, with one strike apiece in the Premier League and Champions League. Those are massively underwhelming numbers considering that he bagged 116 goal contributions (50 goals, 66 assists) in four seasons at BvB.

Premier League @premierleague



Jadon Sancho scores his first



#CHEMUN GOAL Chelsea 0-1 Man Utd (50 mins)Jadon Sancho scores his first #PL goal for Man Utd! He steals it from Jorginho and finishes past Edouard Mendy GOAL Chelsea 0-1 Man Utd (50 mins)Jadon Sancho scores his first #PL goal for Man Utd! He steals it from Jorginho and finishes past Edouard Mendy#CHEMUN

Despite his slow start to life at United, the 21-year-old is one of the best-paid players in the English top flight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra