Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in the Premier League this season (2021/22)

The English Premier League is home to some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have dominated the game over the years, cementing England's position as arguably the best league in the world.

Several world-class players ply their trade in England and are paid hefty sums to do so. English clubs have been dominant in Europe of late with the rise of Manchester City and Liverpool particularly overshadowing the clubs of other countries.

On that note, Let us take a look at the 5 highest-paid players in the Premier League:

#5 Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) - €1.62 million/month

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Raphael Varane is one of the best defenders of his generation.

Varane has had an illustrious career so far, having represented Real Madrid for the majority of his footballing years. He signed for Real Madrid in 2011 and went on to spend a decade with the Spanish giants.

Varane won a host of trophies with Real Madrid. He has won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and a mammoth four UEFA Champions League titles while in Spain. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Champions League

Club World Cup

La Liga

Copa del Rey

World Cup Raphael Varane's Career Major HonoursChampions LeagueClub World CupLa LigaCopa del ReyWorld Cup Raphael Varane's Career Major Honours ⭐️Champions League 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆Club World Cup 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆La Liga 🏆 🏆 🏆Copa del Rey 🏆World Cup 🏆 https://t.co/FQHbqRJTn0

Varane signed a permanent deal with Manchester United last year and is one of the league's highest-paid players.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - €1.85 million/month

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United last year after being linked with them for almost two seasons.

Sancho spent his academy days with United's rivals Manchester City before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2017. He went on to make his senior debut the same year and established himself as one of the best young players in the world.

Squawka @Squawka Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga career by numbers:



◉ 99 games

◉ 43 assists

◉ 36 goals



And he only turns 21 years old today. 🤩 Jadon Sancho's Bundesliga career by numbers:◉ 99 games◉ 43 assists◉ 36 goalsAnd he only turns 21 years old today. 🤩 https://t.co/iiKLlocDpq

Sancho is well-known for his trickery and dribbling ability. Lining up on the left wing, Sancho is more than capable of taking defenders on. He is equally capable of finding his teammates and scoring goals by himself.

Squawka @Squawka Jadon Sancho's BVB career by numbers:



◉ 137 games

◉ 92.5 mins per goal/assist

◉ 50 goals

◉ 57 assists

◉ 1x DFL-Supercup

◉ 1x DFB-Pokal



Man Utd have signed a sensational footballer. Jadon Sancho's BVB career by numbers:◉ 137 games◉ 92.5 mins per goal/assist◉ 50 goals◉ 57 assists◉ 1x DFL-Supercup◉ 1x DFB-PokalMan Utd have signed a sensational footballer. https://t.co/jk7llgeD4n

Sancho was linked incessently with United for almost two years before finally making his dream come true last year. Sancho signed up for a reported €85 million and is unsurprisingly one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

#3 David de Gea (Manchester United) - €1.93 million/month

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

David de Gea is considered by many to be one of the world's best goalkeepers.

The Spaniard initially made his name with Atletico Madrid before signing for Manchester United in 2011. In the decade since, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the most talented keepers in the club's prestigious history.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave

🧤 5 saves from inside the box



A big night for David de Gea. 🧤 A 200th career clean sheet🧤 5 saves from inside the boxA big night for David de Gea. 🧤 A 200th career clean sheet🧤 5 saves from inside the box A big night for David de Gea. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/zo0vbTjWrH

De Gea is famed for his shot-stopping ability and his knack for using his feet to stop goal-bound shots.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



It's the first time De Gea has won the accolade in his 11-year Manchester United career 🤯 David de Gea is the first goalkeeper to win the Premier League's player of the month award since Fraser Forster in 2016It's the first time De Gea has won the accolade in his 11-year Manchester United career 🤯 David de Gea is the first goalkeeper to win the Premier League's player of the month award since Fraser Forster in 2016 😱 It's the first time De Gea has won the accolade in his 11-year Manchester United career https://t.co/pC86Jv4Oww

De Gea has often been United's savior in tough games and can be entrusted with the responsibility between the sticks. He is the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - €2.06 million/month

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players in world football right now.

De Bruyne signed for Manchester City in 2015 and has been an integral part of the club's recent successes. He came to England as a fairly decent player and has improved significantly to become one of the best in the world.

SPORTbible @sportbible 1x DFB-Pokal

1x DFL-Supercup

1x Belgian Pro League

1x Belgian Cup

1x Belgian Super Cup

3x Premier League

1x FA Cup

5x EFL Cup



🥇 1x Premier League POTS

🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY

🥇 3x Man City POTY



Happy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 1x DFB-Pokal1x DFL-Supercup1x Belgian Pro League1x Belgian Cup1x Belgian Super Cup3x Premier League1x FA Cup5x EFL Cup🥇 1x Premier League POTS🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY🥇 3x Man City POTYHappy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 🏆 1x DFB-Pokal🏆 1x DFL-Supercup🏆 1x Belgian Pro League🏆 1x Belgian Cup🏆 1x Belgian Super Cup🏆 3x Premier League🏆 1x FA Cup🏆 5x EFL Cup🥇 1x Premier League POTS🥇 2x PFA Player's POTY🥇 3x Man City POTYHappy 30th birthday, Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 https://t.co/LEynNVzoqg

De Bruyne boasts incredible technical ability and an array of exquisite passes in his locker. He is more than capable of finding his teammates from anywhere on the pitch and is an especially tricky customer while moving forward.

De Bruyne has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups during his time at City. Considering that he has won the Premier League's Player of the Year Award in two consecutive occasions, it's no surprise that he is one of the league's highest-paid players.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - €2.63 million/month

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in world football.

Ronaldo is one of the best-known footballers on the planet. He has represented Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United and is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time.

Squawka @Squawka Happy birthday to the only player to win five Champions League titles; Portugal's all-time top goalscorer; Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer; five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the highest goalscorer of all-time.



Happy birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo. Happy birthday to the only player to win five Champions League titles; Portugal's all-time top goalscorer; Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer; five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the highest goalscorer of all-time.Happy birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/NAvbxTCZdQ

The 37-year-old has won a plethora of club and individual trophies during his career. He has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy and boasts an incredible five UEFA Champions League titles to his name.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Cristiano Ronaldo's major honours:



Euro 2016

UEFA Nations League 2018/19

Champions League (x5)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League (x3)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup (x2)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

La Liga (x2)

Copa del Rey (x2)

Serie A (x2)

𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮



Another trophy to the collection Cristiano Ronaldo's major honours:Euro 2016UEFA Nations League 2018/19Champions League (x5)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League (x3)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup (x2)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA CupLa Liga (x2)Copa del Rey (x2)Serie A (x2)𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮Another trophy to the collection 🏆 Cristiano Ronaldo's major honours:🇵🇹 Euro 2016🇵🇹 UEFA Nations League 2018/19🇪🇺 Champions League (x5)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League (x3)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup (x2)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup 🇪🇸 La Liga (x2)🇪🇸 Copa del Rey (x2)🇮🇹 Serie A (x2)🇮🇹 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮🏆 Another trophy to the collection https://t.co/LdKuQmuE76

Ronaldo has also won the prestigious Ballon d'Or a stunning five times, bettered only by Lionel Messi. He is one of the best players to have ever played the game and will be remembered for years to come.

Edited by Ashwin