Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at PSG right now

Footballers continue to enjoy their status as some of the highest-paid athletes in the world and no club spends more on their players than PSG. Infusing money into club football has proven to be a great way of winning silverware.

The French giants took another step in their search for an ever-elusive Champions League trophy by signing Lionel Messi this season. While the Argentine might not be hitting top form yet, he has surely had a huge impact on their wage bill.

ESPN @espn The top 10 highest paid athletes, according to Forbes The top 10 highest paid athletes, according to Forbes 💰 https://t.co/24P0iQXrG9

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 highest-paid players currently at PSG.

Note: All figures are estimates from various sources including Sillyseason, Sportekz and AS).

#5 Marco Verratti - £250,000 per week

Marco Verratti is a key member of the current squad.

It is rare to see a player who has scored only a handful of goals every season as one of the highest-paid players at a club like PSG. Marco Verratti commands a weekly wage of £250,000 per week.

Verratti's creative ability and mastery over the ball make him the bedrock on which the team's attacking moves are built around. The Italian midfielder has won 27 trophies with the club since 2012. The biggest achievement of his career came in 2021 when he won the European Championship with the Italian national team.

Verratti signed a five-year deal with the club in 2019. Given his valuable performances for the team, he is certainly in line for an improved deal in the future.

#4 Marquinhos - £250,000 per week

Marquinhos has improved incredibly with PSG

Marquinhos could be considered among the greatest Brazilians to ever feature in Ligue 1. He has established himself as one of the greatest defenders in the world during his eight-year association with Les Parisiens.

The player is great in the air, makes clean tackles and is rarely involved in any off-the-field controversies. Since Thiago Silva's departure in 2020, he has assumed the captaincy and led from the front.

As things stand, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. However, according to several reputed French publications, he is set to be offered a two-year contract extension soon which will come with a wage boost.

Nonetheless, at £250,000 per week, he is one of the highest-paid defenders in the world.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar