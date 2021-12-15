Ranking the 5 highest Premier League goalscorers at the age of 23

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too. Premier League teams of late have also been doing well in Europe, which adds to the allure of the competition.

Over the years, many top players, especially goalscorers, have plied their trade in the English top flight. The competition has had several prolific goalscorers like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, to name a few.

However, many young goalscorers have also made their mark in the competition. Some of them are still active in the Premier League at the moment as well. On that note, here's a look at the top five goalscorers in the competition at the age of 23:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (three-time Premier League winner) - 54 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner first made his name at Manchester United in the 2000s. He scored 84 Premier League goals in six seasons, including 31 in the 2007-08 campaign, winning the competition three times (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09).

Back in the English top flight with United this summer after more than a decade, Ronaldo has hit the ground running, scoring seven goals in 13 games.

Premier League @premierleague 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again for Man United 👏 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again for Man United 👏 https://t.co/DrznUqPDc6

The 36-year-old is now only nine strikes away from joining the Premier League's 100-goal club. It's a landmark he's expected to achieve later this season.

#4 Romelu Lukaku - 60 goals

Romelu Lukaku in action for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku is one of the most prolific active goalscorers in the Premier League at the moment.

The Belgian hitman, now at Chelsea, has scored 116 goals in the competition for four different clubs. Having returned to Stamford Bridge this summer, he has scored thrice in 11 games for the erstwhile Premier League leaders.

Earlier this season, the 28-year-old scored a brace as Chelsea became only the second team to rack up 600 Premier League wins.

Premier League @premierleague



#CHEAVL Chelsea become the 2nd team to reach 600 #PL wins, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in a convincing win Chelsea become the 2nd team to reach 600 #PL wins, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in a convincing win#CHEAVL https://t.co/V13b0rExqJ

The 2021-22 Serie A winner has had a few quiet games after a bright start to his campaign. Lukau will hope to catch fire soon as Chelsea look to bring their stuttering Premier League campaign back on track. The Blues trail leaders Manchester City by five points, albeit with a game in hand.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra