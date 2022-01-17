Ranking the 5 highest-scoring Brazilian footballers of the 21st century

Brazil are the most successful country in the history of the FIFA World Cup, having won a record five titles.

Players from the South American nation are generally known for their flair and silken skills on the ball. These attributes are often seen even in defenders and goalkeepers. Many top Brazilian players ply their trade in Europe's top five leagues, and are key personnel for their respective clubs.

Over the years, numerous prolific Selecao goalscorers have graced the game, winning big titles for club and country. The likes of Pele, Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldo Nazario come to mind. The trend has continued this century as well.

On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific Brazilian goalscorers for club and country since the turn of the century:

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Kaka (FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil) - 190 goals

Kaka is one of the most elegant Brazilian players to have graced the game this century.

The 39-year-old, who mostly played in attacking midfield, scored nearly 200 goals for club and country over the course of his career. Kaka enjoyed the most successful spell of his career with AC Milan. He bagged a rich haul of 104 goals and 90 assists in two separate stints at the club, winning the Serie A and Champions League, among other titles.

Kaka arrived as a Galactico signing at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, but endured an injury-plagued stint at the club. Nevertheless, he bagged 29 goals and 41 assists, and notably won a La Liga and Copa del Rey title.

Interestingly, the midfielder also scored exactly 29 times for the Selecao as well, while winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup and two Confederations Cup trophies.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner's other strikes came for Sau Paulo and Orlando City.

#4 Ronaldinho (FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil) - 222 goals

Ronaldinho Gaucho was a prolific goalscorer during his playing days.

Ronaldinho enjoyed a hugely successful career with club and country. The 41-year-old won all major titles during his playing career spanning almost two decades.

The elegant playmaker enjoyed a prolific five-year spell at Barcelona, scoring 94 goals and assisting 76 times. He won two La Liga titles and the Champions League. Ronaldinho's only Ballon d'Or award (in 2005) came while he was at Barcelona.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner scored 25 and 26 goals for PSG and AC Milan either side of his Barcelona stint. Ronaldinho's other goals during his club career came for four different clubs.

The ex-Barcelona man scored 33 goals for the Selecao, with 27 of them coming this century. Ronaldinho netted a memorable free-kick in their 2-1 quarter-final win over England in their triumphant 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign.

