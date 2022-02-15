Ranking the 5 highest South American goal-scorers in Premier League history

The Premier League has been blessed to have players from different parts of the world. History is proof that foreign players can and have been able to make it big in England's top-tier division.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Gianfranco Zola and many others have been a significant part of the league's history. The contribution of foreigners remains invaluable to many of the English clubs.

The Premier League currently has some top South American players

Among players outside of England, South American footballers have been quite influential in the league over the years. Their trickery and technical abilities are always a delight to watch.

Some have gone on to score many goals in the league. On that note, let's look at the best South American goal-scorers in England's first-tier league.

#5 Alexis Sanchez (63 goals)

Alexis Sanchez was a key player at Arsenal

After struggling with game-time at Barcelona, Alexis Sanchez opted to leave the Catalan club. He decided to join Arsenal in 2014 to play under Arsene Wenger.

With his brilliant footwork, fine dribbling, and an amazing knack for scoring goals, the Chilean forward did wonders for the Gunners. Sanchez scored 60 goals and registered 25 assists in his four seasons. He was named Arsenal's Player for the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 One of my favourite memories at the King Power. Alexis Sánchez becoming the first ever player to score a hattrick in the Serie A, La Liga & Premier League. What a player. One of my favourite memories at the King Power. Alexis Sánchez becoming the first ever player to score a hattrick in the Serie A, La Liga & Premier League. What a player. https://t.co/DviUeDOdWH

In 2017, he was involved in a swap deal wherein he joined Manchester United. The move turned into a flop one for Sanchez as he struggled to take his chances and ran out of favor after two seasons. Despite that, he remains one of the best South American goal-scorers in the Premier League, with 63 goals to his name.

#4 Luis Suarez (69 goals)

Luis Suarez earned more success since leaving the Premier League

Luis Suarez has always been a controversial figure throughout his football career, but he's assured of goals for whichever club he has played. Liverpool signed him in the winter of 2011.

Suarez was a menace in the Premier League with his tremendous goal-scoring abilities. He scored 69 goals in just 110 appearances, winning the club's Player of the Season title in the 2012-13 and the 2013-14 season.

PLClassics @PLClassics



🏟 33 Appearances

31 Goals

12 Assists

95.6 Minutes per Goal



To have missed the first 5 games of the season and still produce these numbers is outrageous. Luis Suárez in the 2013/14 Premier League season for #LFC 🏟 33 Appearances31 Goals12 Assists95.6 Minutes per GoalTo have missed the first 5 games of the season and still produce these numbers is outrageous. Luis Suárez in the 2013/14 Premier League season for #LFC:🏟 33 Appearances⚽️ 31 Goals🅰️ 12 Assists⌛️ 95.6 Minutes per GoalTo have missed the first 5 games of the season and still produce these numbers is outrageous. 🇺🇾 https://t.co/J13SuUDiDr

The Uruguayan also won the league's Golden Boot in the 2013-14 season, scoring 31 goals in the process. Suarez ranks fourth on this list with 69 league goals to his name.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram