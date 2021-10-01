Ranking the 5 most iconic matches in Carlo Ancelotti's managerial career

Apart from having an excellent playing career playing at the highest level, Carlo Ancelotti can easily lay claim to being one of the greatest managers of all time. His track record includes domestic and continental honors with trophies in England, Italy, Spain and France. Almost all of these titles were won playing an attacking and effectively modern game.

The star quality of talent he has managed includes the likes of Roberto Baggio, Paolo Maldini, Frank Lampard, Arjen Robben, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Kaka. He has endured multiple successful games, but here's a look at Carlo Ancelotti's five most iconic matches as a manager.

#5 Chelsea vs. Wigan, Premier League, 8-0, Premier League, 2009-10

Chelsea celebrate during their 8-0 success over Wigan Athletic.

Ancelotti arrived at Chelsea with a huge reputation and had to manage a star studded Blues team. This included the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicholas Anelka, Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, Petr Cech and Ashley Cole to name just a few.

He left after just two years, but became one of the most celebrated managers of the Roman Abramovich era in that time. Playing vivid and attacking football, Ancelotti's Chelsea managed to usurp Manchester United's stronghold on the Premier League crown. They scored 103 goals in the Premier League alone, with Didier Drogba scoring 29 and Frank Lampard adding 22 from midfield.

On the last day of the Premier League season, Chelsea were perched on top and had to avoid any slip-ups against Wigan Athletic. The Blues stylishly won the game 8-0, to emphatically announce themselves as England's latest champions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



thumped Wigan 8-0 to repcature the Premier League title from Manchester United in some style 🗓️ #OTD in 2010⚽️ 6' Anelka⚽️ 35' Lampard⚽️ 54' Kalou⚽️ 56' Anelka⚽️ 63' Drogba⚽️ 68' Drogba⚽️ 80' Drogba⚽️ 90' A. Cole @ChelseaFC thumped Wigan 8-0 to repcature the Premier League title from Manchester United in some style 🗓️ #OTD in 2010



@ChelseaFC thumped Wigan 8-0 to repcature the Premier League title from Manchester United in some style https://t.co/HUEqRowCRW

A ruthless hat-trick from Didier Drogba, a double from Anelka and goals apiece from Lampard, Salomon Kalou and Ashley Cole, rounded off a spectacular celebratory afternoon for Ancelotti's Chelsea.

#4 Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 4-0, Champions League, 2013-14

A snap from Real Madrid's 2013-14 Champions League semifinal win over FC Bayern Munich.

Preceding the dramatic final, the 2013-14 Champions League also saw Ancelotti's Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in an entertaining semi-final. Pep Guardiola's feared Bavarian side were beaten by a resounding 4-0 margin at the Allianz Arena in what was a shock result for everyone concerned.

Los Blancos arrived in Germany on the back of a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti set up the furiously quick Real Madrid frontline to counter-attack and that absolutely overpowered Bayern Munich's back three. Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo each bagged a brace as the defending champions were shockingly bundled out.

The fact that this success came against former Catalan Pep Guardiola made the victory that much sweeter for Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

