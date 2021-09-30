Ranking the 5 most iconic PSG players before QSI takeover

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have become one of European football's superclubs since their takeover by the Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) backed by the Qatar royal family. The glitz and glamour associated with the city of Paris have turned PSG into a domestic powerhouse. They are also well placed to compete for the Champions League, doing well for a club founded only in 1970.

Players like Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva are all bonafide PSG legends, who were expensively recruited by the club since their QSI takeover in 2011. PSG, though, have also had other legends prior to their takeover by QSI. Here are the five best PSG players before the club's QSI takeover:

#5 Sylvian Armand

Sylvian Armand fared well for PSG.

Sylvian Armand was one of the key players at the time of PSG's QSI takeover in 2009.

Joining PSG in 2004, the French full-back made 380 appearances in the PSG blue. At the time of his departure in 2013, he was the club's longest-serving player, earning the nickname 'Mr. PSG'.

The 2007 PSG Player of the Season winner was a regular even after Carlo Ancellotti's arrival at the Parisian club, when big money was spent on high-profile talent.

The 2012-13 Ligue 1 triumph, which was PSG's first league title in over two decades, was a fitting farewell to a loyal legend like Armand. In total, he won one league title, two Coupe de France titles and one Coupe de la Ligue at PSG.

#4 Rai

Rai found success at Ligue 1 giants PSG.

The 1994 FIFA World Cup winner, Rai joined PSG in 1993 at a time when Canal+ brought wealth to the club. He proceeded to play a key role for the club in the next five seasons.

The Brazilian holding midfielder was key in winning seven titles with PSG. He proved himself as one of the best PSG players of all time, along with Safet Susic.

Rai won league and cup titles as well as the prestigious EUFA Cup Winner's Cup in 1996. That was PSG's first-ever continental trophy as the ambitious French team broke new ground.

Rai was immense in the second leg of that final. He scored twice in the 3-1 home win against Parma. In 1997-98, Rai scored in the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France finals against Bordeaux and Lens, respectively; the Parisians won both games.

