Ranking the 5 most in-form Brazil players in world football currently (2021)

When one thinks of Brazil and their style of football, things like flair, flamboyance and creativity come to mind. Brazilians have always been known to play the game with a smile on their faces and a clear mind.

Classic examples of that are Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo and Kaka, to name a few. These legends are now long retired, but there have been several worthy flag-bearers who have taken their places.

Over the years, this footballing juggernaut has dominated world football. Brazil have a record five FIFA World Cups, nine Copa Americas and four FIFA Confederations Cups. Every year, new Brazilian talent emerge on the scene. In recent years, young Brazilians have dazzled for both club and country.

This week, Brazil became the first South American nation to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many world-class talents played their part in the Seleccao's successful qualification campaign. They helped Brazil cement their place at the top of the qualification table.

On that note, here's a look at five such players who have been on top form for Brazil or for their respective club sides:

#5 Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar celebrates PSG's win over Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Neymar Jr. is one of the most divisive players. He possess limitless creativity and talent, but is disliked by many for his ways off the pitch.

Nevertheless, the PSG attacker has amassed a whopping 265 goals and 166 assists in 447 career appearances. As he is only 29, he could break a few records soon. He currently sits in second place in Brazil's all-time scoring charts. With 70 goals, he is only seven behind the legendary Pele.

Neymar's impact and importance to Brazil's national team cannot be overstated. He recorded seven goals and eight asists in his team's successful FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

The player has had a slow start to his 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, but has begun combining well with Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks. That has helped him score three goals and assist a further three in 11 games for PSG this season.

Besides his ability to score and assist, Neymar is a key asset to any team because of his ability to get into the opposition's head. His tricks and flicks usually draw numerous unsavory and rash tackles that, at times, result in sending-offs for rival players.

Fans will hope Neymar can live up to expectations placed on his shoulders when he first moved from Santos to Barcelona. Brazilians, especially, will hope their star man can win them more international honors.

#4 Raphinha - Leeds United

Raphinha has sizzled for Leeds United and Brazil.

Raphinha has been a shining light for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this season. The Brazil winger has helped the side win crucial points in striker Patrick Bamford's absence.

Leeds are a side that loves using the entirety of the pitch through creative passing and relentless pressing. Raphinha's role is to add spark and apply the finishing touches in the final third. He is a machine when it comes to creating chances. He has had 57 shots and chances created this season. That is bettered by only two other players.

Performing in the Premier League is no mean feat in itself. But competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes speaks volumes about Raphinha's abilities. He has scored five goals in ten appearances for Leeds in the league this season, netting a goal in every second game.

Should Leeds wish to remain in the league for a while, they must keep hold of their talisman on the wings. Raphinha could turn out to be one of the finest wingers in the Premier League in the years to come.

