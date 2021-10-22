Ranking 5 legendary Premier League players with the most red cards

Everybody loves to see a meaty challenge, especially in a division as physical and competitive as the Premier League. The joy of watching one of your players slide into an opponent and win the ball cleanly is often hard to replicate.

However, if these challenges are even half a second late, then the tackle turns deadly and could result in a red card. Not just that, certain players could throw a tantrum or maybe even start a fight on the pitch which results in them getting booked or sent-off.

Some legendary players in the Premier League have a poor disciplinary record

It is no surprise that some of the players with the most red cards in Premier League history are also some of the most celebrated players at their respective clubs. These players are known for their brave defending, box-to-box midfield play or aggressive attacking, giving it all out on the pitch for their team.

Here we take a look at five such legendary players with the most red cards in the history of the Premier League:

#5 Martin Keown - 6

Besides 13 appearances for Everton, Martin Keown spent the majority of his Premier League career with Arsenal. He earned six red cards for the Gunners during that time, but supporters would have forgiven him due to three Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

The most notable of all his dismissals was in the north London derby, as a second booking saw him booed down the White Hart Lane tunnel in the 1999-00 season. A win for Spurs was very rare during that time of Arsenal dominance, but Keown's and Freddie Ljungberg's early red cards allowed the home side to earn a 2-1 victory.

Nevertheless, Keown remains a legend for the Gunners, having been a key part of arguably the most successful period in the club's recent history.

#4 Steven Gerrard - 6

Perhaps Liverpool's biggest legend of the 21st century, it's surprising to see Steven Gerrard on this list, considering that he is not generally known as an aggressor. However, the position Gerrard played at Liverpool required aggressiveness, therefore he had to make such risky tackles during the crunch moments of the game.

Tackling was clearly not his strong suit though, considering the amount of red cards he earned during his time in the Premier League. Gerrard was sent off six times in the league, three times with a straight red card and three times with successive yellow cards.

The midfielder was, however, an integral part of the Reds and was famous for scoring some spectacular goals during his time at the club. He won several titles at Liverpool including two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup and one Champions League title. However, the former England international did not manage to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Nevertheless, Gerrard will always be remembered by the Anfield faithful as one of the greatest to ever don the red jersey.

