Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the top clubs in England and Europe. One of only four teams to win at least three Premier League titles, the Gunners have had many top players play for them over the years.

Under Arsene Wenger, the London-based club enjoyed one of the most successful spells in their history. However, for the first time in more than two decades, the Gunners are without European football this season.

Although they have been on their way up under Mikel Arteta, they are not yet one of the elite teams in the country or in Europe. Arteta's largely youthful squad has some experience, though. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving Arsenal players at the moment:

#5 Eddie Nketiah - 4 years, 7 months

Eddie Nketiah could leave the Gunners this summer.

Eddie Nketiah made a rousing start to life with the Gunners' first team.

However, after scoring twice in his first season in 2017-18, the centre-forward has failed to deliver on his early promise. He has failed to nail down a first-team spot, and has scored only 18 times in 77 outings across competitions. The 22-year-old has scored five goals this season, though none have come in the Premier League.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Nketiah is all set to leave the Emirates on a free transfer. However, the Englishman has the opportunity to showcase his talent as the Gunners are currently low on strikers at the club. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure in January has left them short on forwards at the club.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette - 4 years, 7 months

Alexandre Lacazette is out of contract this summer.

Alexandre Lacazette is the senior-most striker at Arsenal following Aubameyang's departure to the Camp Nou on a free transfer last month.

The 30-year-old has had a decent stint with the Gunners since his arrival from Lyon in the summer of 2017. Lacazette has bagged over 100 goal contributions (70 goals, 33 assists) in nearly 200 games across competitions for the club.

As confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta, Lacazette will captain the club for the rest of the season.

However, it looks like a stop-gap arrangement, as the Frenchman's contract with Arsenal expires this summer. Unless Lacazette can improve on his tally of five goals and as many assists this season, he is unlikely to be offered a new deal by the club.

