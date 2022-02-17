Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are one of the most successful clubs in the game. With 30 Bundesliga titles, including the last nine on the trot, the Bavarian giants are a behemoth in Germany.

They have also successfully replicated their domestic dominance on the European stage. Bayern have won six UEFA Champions League titles, two of them as part of continental trebles.

Considering their history and pedigree, many fine players have turned up for the Bavarian giants over the years. Some of them are still going strong at the club. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at Bayern Munich at the moment:

#5 Corentin Tolisso - 4 years, 7 months

Corentin Tolisso has been at Bayern for almost five years.

Corentin Tolisso arrived in Bavaria from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2017 on a then-club-record transfer of €41.5 million. However, he has failed to nail down a regular starting place in the Bayern XI, thanks to a combination of injuries, poor form and COVID-19.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made just over 100 appearances for the club in almost five years, contributing 21 goals and 15 assists. That includes three strikes and as many assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Tolisso has entered the final few months of his contract with the Bundesliga giants, with several clubs from abroad interested in his services.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann recently spoke about the Frenchman:

"He's a very good player who I think very highly of. He played many good games recently. His future? He's old enough to decide. From a sporting perspective he's very important for us. And of course you'd like to continue working with your players."

However, considering his modest impact at the club, Tolisso is likely to leave Bavaria on a free transfer in the summer.

#4 Joshua Kimmich - 6 years, 7 months

Joshua Kimmich is a key player for Bayern Munich.

Joshua Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern Munich since arriving from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2015.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in the world, the 27-year-old started out as a right-back, but is now equally comfortable in defensive midfield. Having made nearly 300 appearances for the club across competitions, Kimmich has returned a rich haul of 33 goals and 77 assists. Nine of those goal contributions (all in the Bundesliga) have come this season.

Kimmich played a key role in Bayern's continental treble triumph in 2019-20, contributing seven goals and 17 assists across competitions.

GOAL @goal Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich, running to 2025 Joshua Kimmich has signed a new contract at Bayern Munich, running to 2025 🔴 https://t.co/l6T5LjPmKt

Currently contracted with the Bavarian giants until 2025, Kimmich is all set to be a mainstay in the Bayern midfield for many more years.

