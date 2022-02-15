Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the most storied clubs in English and European football. They have won 19 league titles, including one in the Premier League era. The Reds are one of a handful of clubs to have won at least six UEFA Champions League titles.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence, rising from mid-table anonymity to a force to be reckoned with. During this period, the club have made a plethora of signings that have reaped rich dividends.

On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at Anfield at the moment:

#5 Joel Matip - 5 years, 7 months

Joel Matip has had a successful stint with the Reds

Joel Matip has had a decent stint with Liverpool since arriving in the summer of 2016. The 30-year-old recently made his 150th appearance across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Matip is not a quintessential goalscoring centre-back, which is evident in his rather modest tally of six goals and four assists. Nevertheless, he's a key player in the Reds juggernaut, thanks to his aerial ability and impressive defensive credentials.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A 150th appearance in all competitions for the club Joel MatipA 150th appearance in all competitions for the club Joel Matip ❤A 150th appearance in all competitions for the club 👏 https://t.co/xoQY1i5RSK

Currently contracted until the summer of 2024, Matip will hope to help the Reds produce a strong finish to their 2021-22 campaign.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 years, 7 months

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a key player in Jurgen Klopp's team

Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best young full-backs in the game at the moment.

Still only 23, the Englishman has already racked up over 200 appearances across competitions, contributing 12 goals and an impressive 59 assists. Most of those assists (43) have come in the Premier League, making him one of the most prolific assist providers in the competition's history.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 15 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has recorded his 15th assist of the season across all competitions; this is the most by any Premier League player in 2021-22, as well as the joint-most for Alexander-Arnold in a single season of his career (also 15 in 18-19 and 19-20). Pinpoint. 15 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has recorded his 15th assist of the season across all competitions; this is the most by any Premier League player in 2021-22, as well as the joint-most for Alexander-Arnold in a single season of his career (also 15 in 18-19 and 19-20). Pinpoint. https://t.co/2Ko3DWVIWV

Playing only his sixth season in the English top flight, the Liverpool full-back is the only defender to tally ten assists in three different seasons of the competition.

Together with Andy Robinson, Alexander-Arnold forms one of the most devastating full-back partnerships in the history of the game. The duo has played a key role in Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons.

The 23-year-old, who is contracted with the Reds until the summer of 2026, is unlikely to leave Anfield anytime soon.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh