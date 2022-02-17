Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the top clubs in France, especially after their QSI takeover in 2011. They have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles, and have also created a splash in Europe.

In 2020, they were a win away from a historic continental quadruple. However, in their first-ever Champions League final, they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisians, though, are primed for another assault on the elusive title, after beating 13-time winners Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Considering their prowess in France and growing pedigree in Europe, many top players, especially in the last decade, have played for the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at PSG at the moment:

#5 Layvin Kurzawa - 6 years, 5 months

Layvin Kurzawa is a fringe player with the Parisians.

Layvin Kurzawa had a blistering start to life at the Parc des Princes after arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

The 29-year-old left-back accrued an impressive 18 goal contributions (six goals, 12 assists) in his first two campaigns, providing a portent of things to come.

Kurzawa struck five times in his next campaign, including three strikes in the Champions League, and four assists across competitions.

In the process, the Frenchman became the first defender in the competition's history to score a hat-trick. However, things would go downhill from there, thanks to a combination of injuries and poor form.

GOAL @goal



#UCL #PSGAND Layvin Kurzawa is the first defender to score a hat-trick in the history of the Champions League Layvin Kurzawa is the first defender to score a hat-trick in the history of the Champions League ⚽⚽⚽#UCL #PSGAND https://t.co/pvbtSKLElC

Kurzawa has had only 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) since then, and has appeared only once this season.

He is contracted with the Parisians until 2024. However, with Kurzawa not a first-choice option for Mauricio Pochettino, the four-time Ligue 1 winner could leave in search of regular game time.

#4 Angel Di Maria - 6 years, 6 months

Angel Di Maria has been a key player for the Parisians.

Angel Di Maria has been a star performer for PSG since his arrival at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2015.

In nearly 300 games for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions, the 33-year-old has racked up an impressive 91 goals and 115 assists. Di Maria sizzled in his first campaign in Paris, bagging a staggering 40 goal contributions (15 goals, 25 assists), and has not looked back since then.

B/R Football @brfootball Angel Di Maria with his 100th PSG assist last night in 253 games Angel Di Maria with his 100th PSG assist last night in 253 games 💯 https://t.co/dgMiN1RO70

However, the Copa America 2021 winner has had a rather quiet 2021-22 campaign - three goals and five assists across competitions. With his contract expiring this summer, the four-time Ligue 1 winner is all set to leave the club as a free agent.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy