Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in club football. The record 13-time Champions League and 34-time La Liga winners are among three teams that have never been relegated from the Spanish top flight.

In fact, Los Blancos have never had a lean period in their illustrious history. Considering their rich history and pedigree, many world-class players have turned up for the Merengues over the years. Many are still plying their trade at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at the Santiago Bernabeu from the current squad.

#5 Isco - 8 years, 7 months

Isco has been at the Bernabeu for almost a decade.

Isco arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Malaga with a lot of fanfare. Almost a decade and exactly 350 games later, it can be said that the 29-year-old midfielder has had a fairly successful stint.

That is true despite the player being on the fringes in recent seasons, and linked with an exit from the club. The two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner has appeared only 14 times this season.

Isco has contributed 53 goals and 56 assists across competitions, with two of those strikes coming this season. Considering the player's bit-part role under Carlo Ancelotti, Isco looks all set to leave the Bernabeu this summer as a free agent.

#4 Dani Carvajal - 8 years, 7 months

Dani Carvajal has been at the Bernabeu for almost a decade.

Like Isco, Dani Carvajal also arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013.

The 30-year-old right-back has scored just seven times, but has provided an impressive 51 assists across competitions. The injury-prone Carvajal recently played his 300th game for Real Madrid. He has bagged a goal and assist apiece in 20 games across competitions this season.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man, like Isco, is also a two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner. Having signed a contract extension last year, Carvajal is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025.

