Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is one of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid.
Bhargav
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Listicle

Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in club football. The record 13-time Champions League and 34-time La Liga winners are among three teams that have never been relegated from the Spanish top flight.

In fact, Los Blancos have never had a lean period in their illustrious history. Considering their rich history and pedigree, many world-class players have turned up for the Merengues over the years. Many are still plying their trade at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at the Santiago Bernabeu from the current squad.

#5 Isco - 8 years, 7 months

Isco has been at the Bernabeu for almost a decade.
Isco arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Malaga with a lot of fanfare. Almost a decade and exactly 350 games later, it can be said that the 29-year-old midfielder has had a fairly successful stint.

That is true despite the player being on the fringes in recent seasons, and linked with an exit from the club. The two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner has appeared only 14 times this season.

350 games for Real Madrid! @isco_alarcon 🤍 https://t.co/JcCyi4RkAo

Isco has contributed 53 goals and 56 assists across competitions, with two of those strikes coming this season. Considering the player's bit-part role under Carlo Ancelotti, Isco looks all set to leave the Bernabeu this summer as a free agent.

#4 Dani Carvajal - 8 years, 7 months

Dani Carvajal has been at the Bernabeu for almost a decade.
Like Isco, Dani Carvajal also arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013.

The 30-year-old right-back has scored just seven times, but has provided an impressive 51 assists across competitions. The injury-prone Carvajal recently played his 300th game for Real Madrid. He has bagged a goal and assist apiece in 20 games across competitions this season.

Dani Carvajal made his 300th appearance for Real Madrid in the win over Barcelona at Camp Nou. https://t.co/0UMM6vYEt6

The former Bayer Leverkusen man, like Isco, is also a two-time La Liga and four-time Champions League winner. Having signed a contract extension last year, Carvajal is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Diptanil Roy
