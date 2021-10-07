Ranking the 5 longest-serving Premier League managers currently

The Premier League is renowned for being the most competitive and fickle league in the world. Despite the decades-plus dynasties of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, the average Premier League manager has lasted just two seasons. This is a number that keeps slipping as we move towards modern day football's hyper-commercial and impatient club ownership structures.

This year the likes of Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all headed in with new managers. Watford FC have recently announced yet another change in their manager, with Claudio Ranieri replacing Xisco Munoz.

On that note, here's ranking the five current longest serving managers in the Premier League.

#5 Marcelo Bielsa | Leeds United

Newcastle United v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United were ecstatic beyond belief when they managed to lure Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road. The fabled Argentinean manager is the philosophical pioneer of modern football, characterized by tempo and technique.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola all consider him to be a godfather-like figure. Furthermore, he has gained massive admiration on English shores. Appointed in June 2018, Bielsa can almost single-handedly claim responsibility for reviving fallen giants Leeds United.

Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 @Buchi_Laba Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor In the match against Leeds, Aubameyang had fallen on the field and Arteta asked the Leeds players to take kick the ball out, and they only did it after a while. Marcelo Bielsa went to Arteta to apologise to him and Arteta thanked him. Really like Biesla. Proper classy man. In the match against Leeds, Aubameyang had fallen on the field and Arteta asked the Leeds players to take kick the ball out, and they only did it after a while. Marcelo Bielsa went to Arteta to apologise to him and Arteta thanked him. Really like Biesla. Proper classy man. https://t.co/CJu42IsNhS April 2019 when Marcelo Bielsa instructed his Leeds players to let Aston Villa score after his Klich scored when an Aston Villa player was down Injured. Leeds would have gone 3points cleared but it ended 1-1 and Villa got promoted that same season.Marcelo Bielsa is Class 🙌🏾❤️ twitter.com/TikiTakaConnor… April 2019 when Marcelo Bielsa instructed his Leeds players to let Aston Villa score after his Klich scored when an Aston Villa player was down Injured. Leeds would have gone 3points cleared but it ended 1-1 and Villa got promoted that same season.Marcelo Bielsa is Class 🙌🏾❤️ twitter.com/TikiTakaConnor… https://t.co/XrOgWEZkbG

Already a massive legend at Elland Road, barring a catastrophic break-up, Bielsa will continue to build a lasting legacy at Leeds and English Football.

#4 Daniel Farke | Norwich City

Burnley v Norwich City - Premier League

Not many managers can say they survived relegation from the Premier League only to bounce back to the top immediately. Such is the immense faith Norwich City have in Daniel Farke.

The German coach joined in May 2017 and finished the season at a disappointing 14th in the Championship. Faith was retained in Norwich's expansive and open style of play, which made stars of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki as they romped to the Championship.

They found life in the Premier League considerably harder as they finished dead last on their top flight return in 2019. But they have come back stronger with winning the Championship in the 2020-21 season. Now on a four-year contract, Farke is expected to solidify Norwich's Premier League status this time around.

Edited by Aditya Singh